‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Kang Ki-young Rumored to Join the Cast – Here’s Everything We Know

The hit fantasy K-drama, The Uncanny Counter, has been confirmed to develop a second season due to its success. While fans wait for official news of its returning main cast, Kim Se-jeong has been reported to be in talks to return to her role as Do Ha-na. But fans get another update on The Uncanny Counter Season 2 as Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki-young is reported to join the cast.

Kang Ki-young in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ | via Netflix

Kang Ki-young is in talks to join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2

Details about the new season are scarce and are being kept under wraps. After the first season’s success, according to Soompi, OCN reported they were developing the K-drama into multiple seasons. Later in 2021, OCN confirmed a second season. Since then, the main cast has shared their hopes of returning to their original roles.

OCN has yet to announce an official cast list. According to news reports, actor Kang Ki-young is in talks to join The Uncanny Counter Season 2. According to a Naver article, “Kang Ki-young is positively considering appearing in Wonderful Rumors Season 2.”

There are no further details from Kang’s agency or other news outlets on the type of character he will play or the capacity of his role. For now, fans will have to wait even longer for a big update from OCN or the original cast. Since the 2020 K-drama, the main cast has been busy appearing in new works.

‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 will explore counters from other parts of the world

Before becoming a K-drama, The Uncanny Counter was originally a popular webtoon. The drama storyline closely followed the illustrated story and its characters almost seamlessly. But unlike the webtoon, the K-drama ended on a good note with no loose ends. The original webtoon ends on a cliffhanger and is well into its second season.

The news article about Kang joining The Uncanny Counter Season 2 reveals a small tidbit of what fans can expect. “This season, Korean counters are expected to work in cooperation with overseas counters,” explained the article.

In the K-drama, the storyline confirms the existence of other counters outside of Korea that function the same way as the main characters. Using outside counters could expand the K-drama universe and add more drama.

Kang Ki-young gained global fame from ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

With Kang rumored to join The Uncanny Counter Season 2, fans are eager to see his new role after his success in his previous K-drama. The actor played the role of Jung Myung-seok, a senior attorney at Hanbada Law firm in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Fans fell in love with Kang’s portrayal of the character as he treats Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum, as any other lawyer seeking justice.

The character was often a voice of reason as some of the main characters dealt with moral dilemmas of their cases. The K-drama ranked first on Netflix’s Top 10 in the non-English category thanks to Kang and the cast. Outside the drama, Kang rose to fame as a supporting actor. He appeared in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and the sports romance Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

