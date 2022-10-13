‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Leading Actor Jo Byeong-gyu in Talks to Return – What Does It Mean for the Storyline

K-drama fans have gotten hopeful news and updates about The Uncanny Counter Season 2. The 2020 fantasy K-dramas was a smashing success and had OCN in the works of creating a new season. But since then, details about the second installment have been scarce. Its cast is slowly coming together, with Kim Se-jeong in talks to return alongside her leading co-star Jo Byeong-gyu for The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

Jo Byeong-gyu as So Moon in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ | via OCN

Jo Byeong-gyu and two other actors may be starring in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2

Fans got their hopes up that Kim would return to her role as Do Ha-na. Especially after her comments in 2020 about knowing the K-drama is far from over. But fans were curious about the rest of the leading cast. The drama focuses on teenager So Moon, played by Jo, who becomes a Counter with never before seen abilities.

Many feel The Uncanny Counter Season 2 would not make much sense without its leading character and Jo in the role. On Oct.12, Soompi reported that the actor is in talks to return to the drama. It can only be speculated that it means he will play the role of So Moon again.

Jo’s agency confirms the actor is positively looking over the offer to return for The Uncanny Counter Season 2. But that is not all, as Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki-young is also in talks to appear as a new character alongside Jin Sun-kyu.

What happened to So Moon in the finale of ‘The Uncanny Counter’?

The Uncanny Counter focuses on a young teenager who lives with his grandparents after the death of his mother and father in an accident. So Moon grows up with two close friends and a limp due to the car crash. Unknown to him, the real world is also riddled with demons who escape their punishment and take over the bodies of humans. To stop them, the afterlife created the Counters.

Counters are spirits from the afterlife who inhabit people’s bodies in comas. They exhibit superhuman abilities. One day, So Moon becomes a counter by accident and has the never-before-seen ability to create territories at will.

By the finale, So Moon and the three main characters manage to stop Ji Chung-sin, a level 3 demon. After the trapped souls are released to move on to the afterlife, So Moon meets his parents and says goodbye. Ha-na also helps his grandparents say goodbye. The Uncanny Counter ends with the team happy and well and getting new uniforms to stop rogue demons.

The K-drama teased that the fight is far from over in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2

With Jo in talks to return for The Uncanny Counter Season 2, it begs the question of what will happen in the new storyline. In the finale of the first season, when Chung-sin’s soul is sent to the afterlife, he warns So Moon that the fight is far from over.

He explains So Moon has a “cursed” fate that will lead to a painful death for him and the other characters. Could this have been a small teaser of what is to come for the new installment? The season is also said to include overseas Counters. With OCN having yet to reveal the official premise, fans will only have to theorize.

But fans are aware that the original webtoon ended on a cliffhanger. The cliffhanger raises the stakes of a new big bad with unparalleled powers. With the webtoon well into its second season, The Uncanny Counter Season 2 has a lot to work with.

