The Unsolved Mysteries of Stars Hollow: 3 More ‘Gilmore GIrls’ Mysteries That Leave Fans Perplexed

Gilmore Girls is one of the most popular rewatch television series currently available for streaming. Fans of the series note that the complex storylines keep them coming back year after year. Complex stories, spread over seven seasons, have led to several dropped storylines and significant plot holes, though. We’ve collected three Gilmore Girls mysteries that still bother us. Unfortunately, we’ll probably never get a conclusive explanation for them.

Did Richard Gilmore squander Trix’s money, or was he just making an excuse to ruin Jason Stiles?

When Floyd Stiles invited Richard Gilmore back into his insurance brokerage to avoid a lawsuit, Richard claimed he had to go back or risk losing his pension and, in short order, his home and his lifestyle. It’s the reason he gave Lorelai to justify trying to ruin Jason Stiles’ livelihood, at the very least. It’s hard to ascertain if that was true, though.

Richard Gilmore was not a self-made man. The Gilmore family was what would be considered “old money,” and his mother, Trix Gilmore was leaps and bounds richer than Richard and Emily Gilmore, it would have seemed. Trix died a few episodes before Richard claimed he’d lose everything if Floyd followed through with his lawsuit.

So, that leaves us with one of the biggest Gilmore Girls mysteries of all time. What happened to all of Trix Gilmore’s money? Did she leave everything to charity, or did Richard suggest he’d be destitute if Floyd sued him to justify his petty anger toward Jason for secretly dating Lorelai? Gilmore Girls fans may never know.

One of the biggest ‘Gilmore Girls’ mysteries is how Michel Gerard ended up in Stars Hollow

Michel Gerard hated absolutely everything about Stars Hollow. He hated the other residents and the pace of life. He really could not stand Taylor Doosey. Luke was similarly grumpy and hated all the same people, but there was a simple explanation for why Luke was in Stars Hollow. He was born in the town.

Michel was not. He emigrated from France at some point and took a job at the inn. For seven seasons, Gilmore Girls enjoyed Michel’s witty comebacks, but his life before the Independence Inn remains one of the most significant Gilmore Girls mysteries. A Gilmore Girls spinoff explaining Michel’s early life is something we’d absolutely watch. How did he, and Lorelai Gilmore, for that matter, pick Stars Hollow?

How did Liz and TJ afford to put down money on a house?

Liz Danes was, by her own admission, incredibly irresponsible. She married the good-natured but ever-dim TJ. The pair made perfect sense together, but they certainly didn’t appear to be fiscally responsible. Their only real source of income was a Renaissance Faire jewelry business, which was only a part-time gig.

‘Gilmore Girls’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Despite Liz’s acknowledgment of her inability to make good choices, TJ’s lack of employment, and their part-time business, they managed to buy a house in or around Stars Hollow. Admittedly, the house was a fixer-upper, but it still seems unlikely that the duo would have had down payment money. Even if they scraped together the cash for a down payment, it seems unlikely that a bank would approve them for a mortgage.

The only reasonable explanation is that Luke Danes, known for swooping in and saving the day, gave them the money. Still, it’s never mentioned. Liz and TJ’s lifestyle is one of the most perplexing Gilmore Girls mysteries that we can think of.

