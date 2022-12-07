‘The View’: Ana Navarro Shuts Down Alyssa Farah Griffin With One Sentence After Heated Hot Topics Debate

Tension rose between The View panelists Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin during a recent Hot Topics debate. The heated live discussion about workplace toxicity appeared to pit the women against one another. However, Navarro got the last word and shut down Griffin before the show continued on as if their uncomfortable exchange didn’t occur.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the newest ‘View’ host

Griffin began her tenure on The View in September 2022. She was formerly the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President in 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump. She was also the former press secretary for Mike Pence.

After a year where the series tried out a panel of rotating guests to fill the spot vacated by Meghan McCain, Griffin won the panel’s conservative seat. However, while she still identifies as a conservative, Griffin has been outspoken against many aspects of the Republican party.

Co-host Navarro, also a member of the Republican party, remains its most outspoken critic.

Ana Navarro shut down Alyssa Farah Griffin with one sentence after a heated live debate

Series moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced a discussion about “toxic femininity” in the series December 5 installment. During the panel discussion, Griffin spoke of the imbalance in attributing heated professional environments to one’s gender, per Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ve come a long way in critiquing some of the male practices that are not helpful and need to be called out. Women have made a ton of progress, but we can also be each other’s worst enemies,” Griffin explained. “It’s still the case, and I have to say, some of the worst bosses I’ve had have been women and sometimes colleagues in the workplace who are women.”

Navarro’s response? “That’s what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway.” The former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump’s administration held the role from 2017 to 2020

Griffin told Navarro, “I can’t really get a word in without you attacking me. So I wouldn’t say this is a different environment of women supporting each other. But Madeleine Albright always said, ‘there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help and support other women.’ And that’s something I try to live by.”

She concluded her statement with, “I think that we have a duty to try to give that back, especially for the women that come after us,” Farah Griffin continued.

In response, Navarro deadpanned, “Oh, I haven’t attacked you yet,” and sipped from her mug before the panel’s conversation continued without missing a beat.

‘The View’ panelist tries to distance herself from her former White House job

Earlier in 2022, Kellyanne Conway appeared as a guest on the ABC morning news show, where she faced Griffin for the first time since the newest View host exited her position in the White House in early 2020. Conway was on hand to promote her book “Here’s the Deal.”

Conway then claimed Griffin had “changed” since her time working in the White House. Griffin’s terse response? “Just to be clear, I didn’t change,” she added. “I swore an oath to the constitution, not to Donald Trump.”

