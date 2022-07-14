‘The View’: Candace Cameron Bure Never Intended to Join the Show: ‘I Tried to Say No’

Co-hosting The View from 2015 to 2016 wasn’t originally a career ambition for actor Candace Cameron Bure. And she revealed that she tried to turn down ABC’s offer on more than one occasion. Then she thought about the opportunity more and felt the choice might have been more about fate than she initially realized.

How did Bure feel about co-hosting the popular talk show before she agreed? And what did she have to say about the experience after she left? Plus, what’s she been up to since then? Read on to learn more.

Candace Cameron Bure | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure said she had PTSD after ‘The View’

Bure co-hosted The View from 2015 to 2016 and said her departure came due to a busy schedule with obligations to family and other work. But she eventually revealed she was under a lot of stress while co-hosting, and one of the “hardest parts of the job” was dealing with everyone’s opinions about her.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now. There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show,” she said on the Behind the Table podcast (per EW.)

“And I have PTSD, like, I can feel it,” she added. “It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

She confessed she left because she “did not want to be the punching bag for the next four years in that conservative seat.”

Still, Bure said she has no regrets and wouldn’t “take anything back” because of what she learned and the confidence she grew as part of the experience.

Candace Cameron Bure said she didn’t want to be on ‘The View’ in the first place

To top off the stress of working on the show, Bure also revealed she didn’t want to be part of it at first. “The funny thing is, sometimes what you end up doing is what you least expected,” she told Good Housekeeping.

The Fuller House star added, “I never pursued that show, but they pursued me, and it was very unexpected. I tried to say no, I did say no several times.”

But the powers that be at ABC wouldn’t take her rejection. And she said she grew to believe it was “one of those things where [it was just] fate.”

Eventually, Bure agreed because she “[loves] to grow and be challenged,” and she added, “… That’s exactly what it was.”

“So I was up for the challenge,” she explained, “and I’m glad that I did it.”

Candace Cameron Bure focused on acting and family after leaving ‘The View’

Ready to uncover the truth, #Sleuthers? ? The Real Murders Club and Roe @candacecbure unite for the All About Aurora Movie Mania all day TODAY — RETWEET if you'll catch every clue! pic.twitter.com/H4pCJ9uYov — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) February 20, 2022

Since Bure left The View in 2016, she’s focused on acting projects like Fuller House and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. Plus, she has her husband, Val Bure, and their three young adult kids — and their internet commenters — to keep her busy.

And while Bure revealed that her experience working on The View came with some challenging parts, she’s not entirely against trying again someday in a different setting. “I love the talk show format. I will do that again in a heartbeat,” she told Good Housekeeping. “But something that’s a little lighter and more fun. Not so political.”

RELATED: ‘The View’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Recalled a Co-Host’s Selfless Act During a Crisis: ‘I Sat on the Floor … Sobbing’