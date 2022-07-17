‘The View:’ Candace Cameron Bure Once Said She Felt Like She Was ‘Fighting to Speak’ While Co-Host

Being a co-host on The View was a bittersweet experience for Full House actor Candace Cameron Bure. While she felt she was “fighting to speak” during her time on the panel, she also said she’s happy about how the experience helped her grow. What changed about issues the show took on that often left her at odds with the other co-hosts? And would she do it again if she had the opportunity?

(L-R) Whoopi Goldberg, Candace Cameron Bure, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Jedediah Bila | Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure stood out as a co-host on ‘The View’

As an outspoken conservative, Bure felt an extra layer of stress during her time on The View between 2015 and 2016. When ABC producers approached her about the show, she didn’t know there would eventually be much political discussion — which put her in a hot seat.

According to Bure, she developed enduring stress and anxiety from the job that would make her sick. She said it was hard being the only one on the panel to have opinions contradicting the others. “I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she revealed on ABC’s Behind the Table podcast (per EW.)

“I hated that feeling,” she shared. “And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.'”

Candace Cameron Bure was ‘fighting to speak’ while co-host on ‘The View’

After leaving The View, Bure told Good Housekeeping it was “the most difficult job” because it was emotionally taxing for her to keep up with the political aspects. She quickly discovered that sharing her conservative views left her in an outnumbered position on the show.

“It’s harder, so you always feel like you’re fighting to speak your opinion,” she explained. Still, she said she doesn’t regret the time she spent on The View. “I am really happy for the experience,” she shared. “It helped me grow a lot.”

Since leaving, Bure has acted on Fuller House and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. But she said she loves “the talk show format” and would “do that again in a heartbeat.” However, she added, “… Something that’s a little lighter and more fun. Not so political.”

Candace Cameron Bure on what led to ‘fighting’ on ‘The View’

According to Bure, The View job she was offered wasn’t so political. The mom of three said the discussion was supposed to revolve more around “evergreen” topics like “family and sex and life.”

“I was pitched a completely different direction, because that was my hesitation,” she said on Behind the Table (per Yahoo.) “I said, ‘Politics is not, it’s not my bag. I’ve never spoken publicly about politics. I don’t even come from a political family, meaning I didn’t grow up speaking about politics.'”

At first, she was “absolutely, 100 percent” on board with the show. “And then it all changed when [Donald Trump] entered the race,” she noted.

“… I did not want to be the punching bag for the next four years in that conservative seat. … It wasn’t worth my mental health, which was already suffering, so it was a very easy decision,” she concluded of her exit.

