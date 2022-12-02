Which ‘The View’ Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth in 2022?

The View cast has undergone many changes since its debut in 1997. For the 2022 season, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are at the round table. The ladies have had illustrious careers and earned a nice nest egg. So, which co-host has the highest net worth?

‘The View’ cast member Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth

Before taking over as moderator and co-host of the ABC talk show, Goldberg was an esteemed actor. The award-winning Goldberg is best known for her films Ghost, The Color Purple, and Sister Act. Aside from movies, she’s also appeared in several TV shows and theater productions.

Goldberg has the distinct honor of being among the many performers to win an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar, and Tony Award. In August 2007, Goldberg joined the cast of The View and is currently in her 15th year. Between acting and hosting, Goldberg has raked a hefty net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg is estimated to be worth $60 million.

Joy Behar’s net worth

The View cast member Behar has been with the show since its 1997 premiere. Before her talk show fame, she was a stand-up comedian with minor roles in TV shows and films like This Is My Life. But it wasn’t until she joined the ABC chat fest that her career took off.

Behar’s humor and liberal beliefs draw a lot of attention and tend to get her into hot water. Aside from her work on the show, Behar has appeared in several theater productions and written five books. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Behar has earned $30 million throughout her three-decade career.

‘The View’ cast member Sunny Hostin’s net worth

Before becoming a talk show host, Hostin had an established career in law. Hostin previously worked as an attorney and federal prosecutor. Her TV career took off when she became a legal analyst for shows like The O’Reilly Factor, American Morning, and ABC News.

In September 2016, Hostin became a permanent co-host of The View. Aside from her talk show duties, Hostin has also written two books and executive produces the Fox legal drama The Counsel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hostin is worth $3 million.

Ana Navarro’s net worth

Political analyst Navarro fits in with the show’s hot-topic discussions. Before joining The View, Navarro worked as a political strategist for Jeb Bush and John McCain. she then transitioned into a political commentating career with ABC News and CNN.

In 2018, she began serving as a guest co-host for The View. Navarro was so well-liked with the audience that she became a permanent cast member in August 2022. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Navarro’s net worth is $3 million.

‘The View’ co-host Sara Haines’ net worth

Haines is no stranger to television. She previously worked as a production coordinator for Today before becoming a contributing correspondent for Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. In 2013, she left Today to become an ABC News correspondent and later an anchor for Good Morning America.

In September 2016, she became co-host of The View. She briefly left the show in 2018 to work for GMA Day but returned in 2020. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Haines is estimated to be worth $6 million.

Alyssa Fara Griffin’s net worth

Before becoming a talk show co-host, Griffin had a career in politics. Griffin worked as a Press Secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence and the Department of Defense. She would later work as White House communications director from April 2020 to December 2020.

She would then join CNN as a political contributor before becoming permanent co-host of The View in August 2022. Unlike her co-hosts, Griffin’s net worth is unknown. However, given her political and TV career, the young woman probably has a nice nest egg.