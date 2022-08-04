‘The View’ Co-Host Signs Multimillion-Dollar Deal to Remain on Panel For Three More Seasons

The View fans can plan on one co-host staying put, at least for three more seasons. The panel includes Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar, with rotating guest-host Ana Navarro. The series has a loyal viewer base, who invest their time and energy into both praising and criticizing the series, most notably for its recent hire of Alyssa Farah Griffin as its new conservative panelist.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin | ABC/Robert Ascroft

Sunny Hostin will remain as a co-host on ‘The View’ through 2025

Variety reported that Sunny Hostin had signed a multi-million dollar deal with the ABC network that should take her through 2025. Her specific salary was not indicated.

This renewal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show.

This deal will allow her to continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as Soul of a Nation, and provide commentary on shows like 20/20, Good Morning America, and Nightline, reported Variety.

Hostin has sat at the show’s infamous Hot Topics table since 2016. She has used her background as a Federal Prosecutor to bring a decidedly different view to politics, legal, and family discussions.

She joined ABC News as a legal correspondent and analyst in 2016, a few months before being named a co-host on The View.

The current ‘View’ panelists should remain in place throughout the 2024 election cycle

“The View’ stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alysse Farah Griffin. Guest Kellyanne Conway is also pictured. | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Hostin’s deal will keep her on the series alongside panelists Goldberg, Behar, and Haines throughout the 2024 election cycle when The View‘s ratings typically spike.

In Sept. 2021, Goldberg signed on the dotted line to remain at The View for four more years as moderator.

The EGOT winner will moderate the daytime news show through season 28 of the series.

In May 2022, Behar renewed her contract for another three years.

Haines returned to The View after a two-year hiatus in 2020. She initially served as co-host for two seasons on the ABC show, from 2016 to 2018.

‘The View’ Co-host Hostin hopes viewers know her place in the show’s history

In a 2021 interview with People Magazine, Hostin says she is hopeful viewers know her place in the show’s rich history of strong, intelligent, and opinionated women.

“I think people know who I am now and know my place in the show’s history. I don’t know that I need [the acknowledgment] anymore,” Hostin said to the entertainment publication.

Hostin says The View works for one notable reason.

“We like each other, and we respect each other. We talk about things most people are not supposed to discuss, even in private spaces. I think many people can learn from how we do it because we speak about it respectfully,” Hostin continued.

“We don’t always get it right, but we at least have the respect and friendship so that we can come together and do it the very next day. That is certainly a credit to my co-hosts, our staff, our producers, and our entire team.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

