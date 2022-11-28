Why ‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Was Absent Last Week

Ana Navarro is one of the cohosts of The View. Navarro joined the ABC chatfest in Aug. 2022 and has sparked interest with her hot-topic debates. However, viewers haven’t seen Navarro in the past week.

Ana Navarro is one of the cohosts of ‘The View’

The View has undergone many cohost changes throughout the years. For the show’s 26th season, Navarro was announced as one of the new cohosts along with Alyssa Farah Griffin. Navarro is a political commentator and strategist with Republican beliefs.

Early in her career, she worked for many politicians, including Jeb Bush and John McCain. By 2014, she became an onscreen personality with her work for ABC News and CNN. She also became a contributor for The View, making guest appearances since 2013 before becoming a permanent cohost in 2022.

.@ananavarro: "There is something that nobody is ever going to be able to take away from Nancy Pelosi. She is the first woman speaker in U.S. history. She broke ceilings. She made it possible for little girls."



"Thank you Nancy Pelosi for breaking that glass ceiling." pic.twitter.com/Jr7JnS4zng — The View (@TheView) November 17, 2022

Navarro’s political opinions often lead to sparring with her cohosts, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. In Oct, Goldberg shut down Navarro’s attempt to speak when discussing comments made by former President Barrack Obama.

Recently, viewers haven’t seen any arguing with the cohosts because of Navarro’s absence. Navarro has been missing from the show since Monday, Nov. 21.

‘The View’ cohost Ana Navarro’s Instagram explains her absence

Navarro’s absence from The View is suspicious and has fans worried. It’s been over a week since her last appearance, and many wonder when or if she’ll return. Well, Navarro has broken her silence about the reason for her absence.

The cohost took to Instagram to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s been a hell of a week. COVID got me again. Tested positive on Monday. Got stuck quarantining in a hotel in NYC. Took treatment,” she began the lengthy caption.

Navarro explained she thought she had a head cold, but it turned out to be COVID. She says she’s feeling better and has tested negative. She urged people to get tested if they’re not feeling well.

Although testing positive for COVID put a wrench in Navarro’s Thanksgiving plans, her friend Lee Schrager helped. Navarro revealed that Schrager sent over leftovers, including a coconut cake.

Was Ana Navarro’s husband affected by COVID?

Quarantining for COVID didn’t make for a pleasant Thanksgiving for Navarro and her husband, Al Cárdenas. Like his famous wife, Cárdenas is a Republican whose law and lobbyist career span four decades. He’s worked with former Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush and was Chairman of the American Conservative Union from 2011 to 2014.

The View cohost and her lawyer husband have been married since March 2019. The couple splits their time between their home in Miami and New York. As for whether Cárdenas tested positive for COVID is unknown since Navarro didn’t mention him in her Instagram post. But well wishes and a speedy recovery for Navarro, who should return to The View soon.