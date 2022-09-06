‘The View’: Electrifying Guests and Hosts Set the Stage for the First Two Months of Season 26

The View returns for season 26 beginning Sept. 6. This new season brings many changes to the series’ infamous “Hot Topics” table, including two new hosts and a plethora of the most electrifying political, social, and entertainment figures to television. Who are the iconic guests scheduled to join the hosts to discuss the day’s most important topics? The details are right here.

Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ | ABC/Lou Rocco

‘The View’ welcomes two permanent additions to its roundtable of panelists

Whoopi Goldberg moderates five female panelists. She sits alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

For season 26, longtime contributor Ana Navarro is now a permanent host. Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director to ex-president Donald Trump, fills the fifth seat. Both women filled vacant seats on The View more than a year after conservative panelist Meghan McCain announced she was leaving the show in July 2021.

The multigenerational panel of women from different walks of life continues a tradition set by The View creator Barbara Walters in 1997.

The series’ original panel included its creator, Barbara Walters. Appearing alongside Walters was Meredith Vieira as moderator, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos. Joy Behar occasionally became the fourth co-host when Walters was unavailable.

Subsequently, the show featured women who brought different perspectives to the Hot Topics table. These included Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Nicholle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron-Bure, Paula Faris, Jedidiah Bila, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman.

Electrifying guests set the stage for ‘The View’ season 26

#TheView is BACK! New views. New co-hosts.



Mornings at 11e|10c|p on ABC. pic.twitter.com/7dAikbmzaC — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2022

According to Entertainment Weekly, an electrifying panel of guests will set the stage for the first two months of season 26 of The View.

Season 26 will kick off Sept. 6 with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. Regina Hall, Stacey Abrams, Constance Wu, Reese Witherspoon, and Rep. Cori Bush appear in the days following.

Also appearing will be Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Mel C), Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim. Quinta Brunson, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, and LeAnn Rimes are also scheduled.

Through October, The View guests include Jenifer Lewis, Huma Abedin, Billy Eichner, Idina, Cara Menzel, Dylan McDermott, author Maggie Haberman, and Jennette McCurdy.

‘The View’ also welcomes a panel of exciting guest hosts

Star Jones and Joy Behar | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In addition to its guest lineup, season 26 will also welcome several exciting guest hosts.

Sitting alongside View panelists include filmmakers Tyler Perry and Kevin Smith, View alum Star Jones, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of Shark Tank.

The View airs on ABC. You will need access to the network to tune into the Season 26 premiere.

However, aside from network television, The View can also be seen via the ABC website with a cable login. Other options to watch include YouTube TV, Furbo, or Hulu.

Season 26 of The View debuts beginning Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confesses You Have to Have a ‘Thick Skin’ to Work on ABC Talker