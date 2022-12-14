‘The View’ Fans Are Concerned for Whoopi Goldberg’s Health After on-Air Slip

Whoopi Goldberg is an integral part of The View. Since 2007, the actor has served as moderator and co-host of the ABC talk show. Goldberg generates a lot of backlash with her opinions. However, a recent on-air blunder has fans concerned about the star.

‘The View’ moderator Whoopi Goldberg had an on-air slip on the Dec. 12 episode

After Rosie O’Donnell’s departure in 2007, The View needed a big name to fill her spot. They found it with award-winning actor and producer Goldberg. She made her debut in Sept. 2007 as the new co-host and moderator for the ABC chat fest.

Goldberg has created some buzzworthy moments during her 15 years with the show. On the Dec. 12, 2022, episode, she had an on-air slip-up. The episode started normally with the hosts taking their seats at the table.

POLITICAL BLOWBACK OVER GRINER’S RELEASE: #TheView panel weighs in after some Republicans claim that exchanging Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout set a dangerous precedent. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/PKYcJ5voqr — The View (@TheView) December 12, 2022

Goldberg began reading the first of the Hot Topics discussions. “I do want to point out that you know who,” Goldberg then paused and asked co-host Sara Haines, what the cards say. Haines took over for Goldberg by reading the rest of the question, “Why aren’t they 5,000 times more upset with you know who? Because you know who traded for no one and gave 5,000 people.”

With Haines’ help, the show kicked off its first debate of the day and continued without any other interruptions.

Whoopi Goldberg’s on-air blunder sparks concern from fans

Goldberg’s gaffe on The View was confusing to viewers. Although it was a minor blunder, it did spark worry from fans. On Twitter, fans were concerned about the star’s health.

“Whoopi, did you review the card? You couldn’t read the words? You forgot Taliban? I know you know how to talk. You having a lot of senior moments,” wrote one viewer.

“Whoopi had no idea what to say on this until she read it verbatim off a producer’s note card,” another fan replied.

While fans were speculating on Whoopi’s health, the star had a reasonable explanation for the slip-up. Goldberg claimed it was jet lag from arriving home Sunday after a trip to London. “So I don’t want people to think that anything is wrong with me I was just having a moment because I am tired.”

‘The View’ moderator has had some health issues

It’s understandable how The View fans are concerned about Goldberg. The star had health issues last year, which kept her off the show for a while. In June 2021, Goldberg missed a week of work while dealing with sciatica.

The nerve pain affected Goldberg’s back, hip, and legs, causing her to use a walker to get around. When she finally returned to the show, she happily showed off her walker and said it was “my new best friend.” Goldberg described the pain as “a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.”

“There I was trying to move my leg – impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here,” Goldberg declared upon her return. Although she’s had health issues in the past, it looks like Goldberg is better now and continues to bring more hot-topic discussions to the table.