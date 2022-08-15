‘The View’: Fans’ Most Popular Host Makes the Smallest Salary on the ABC Talker

The View will have a very different look in the Fall of 2022. The daytime series welcomed the addition of two co-hosts for its 26th season on Aug. 6; Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Subsequently, these women will join Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar at the Hot Topics table for the newest season of the ABC news daytime series. However, The View fans’ most beloved host makes the smallest salary of all six women. Here’s what we know thus far.

‘The View’ has been a mainstay of ABC’s daytime programming for 25 years

Since 1997, The View hosts have simultaneously kept viewers entertained and educated through passionate discussions that include politics, women’s issues, health, wellness, and entertainment.

The series’ original panel included its creator, Barbara Walters. Appearing alongside Walters was Meredith Vieira as moderator, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos. However, Joy Behar occasionally filled in as the fourth co-host when Walters was unavailable and was eventually made a co-host during the first season.

Subsequently, the show has featured women who have brought different perspectives to the Hot Topics table. These included Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Nicholle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron-Bure, Paula Faris, Jedidiah Bila, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman.

The most popular host reportedly makes the smallest salary on ‘The View’

Per The Sun, the women of The View earn salaries that reflect their series’ longevity.

Goldberg, the series moderator for 15 years, reportedly earns $8M a year, with the option to take on other projects outside the daytime news series. Goldberg most recently played Mother Abagail in The Stand for Paramount Plus. Additionally, Goldberg stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.

Comparatively, Behar reportedly takes in a $7M salary yearly. She is the longest-tenured co-host on The View.

Panelists Hostin and Haines, who, per The Sun, earn a reported $1.6 million and $1.5 million per year, respectively. On Aug. 4, Variety reported Hostin had signed a multi-million dollar deal with the ABC network that should take her through 2025.

Lastly, Farah Griffin signed for a reported $250K a year, alongside The View fan favorite Navarro, who will also reportedly make the same salary as her newbie counterpart.

Celebrity Net Worth sets Navarro’s net worth at around $3M. However, along with The View, Navarro, a political strategist and commentator, appears on various news outlets, including CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News, and Telemundo.

Ana Navarro was officially named a ‘View’ co-host in Aug. 2022

The Nicaraguan-born political commentator had been a weekly guest co-host since 2018 but started making appearances as a contributor in 2013.

Presently, Navarro won’t appear full-time because what she said in a statement was “other work commitments.”

She resides full-time with her husband, Al Cardenas, in Miami, FL. However, with her new View status change, she will make more regular appearances on the ABC News talker.

The View is currently on hiatus. It will return with new episodes beginning Sept. 6.

