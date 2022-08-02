‘The View’ Fans Ticked off Over New Co-Host Reveal: ‘It Won’t Be Who We Really Want’

On Aug. 1, ABC’s The View shared a cryptic Instagram post teasing the reveal of the series’ newest panelist. The official reveal is set for Thursday, Aug. 4. This co-host will permanently join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin at the show’s infamous Hot Topics table. However, fans appeared to be ticked off over the news, claiming “it won’t be who we really want” in response to the show’s post.

‘The View’ debuts season 26 in September

The View has been a part of ABC’s regular rotation of daytime programming since 1997.

Thus far, more than 20 women have had permanent roles as cohosts on the ABC morning talk show.

The legendary newswoman Barbara Walters created the series, which has always featured a multi-generational panel.

Walters served on it herself from 1997 until she retired in 2014.

The women of The View conduct interviews and discuss the news of the day, which they call “Hot Topics” that range from politics to entertainment, as well as women’s issues and health and wellness.

Meghan McCain was the last permanent conservative panelist on the series. She announced her exit from the show on July 1, 2021.

Since then, the show has been built around Goldberg, Behar, Haines, Hostin, and rotating panelist Ana Navarro.

‘The View’ fans ticked off over the new co-host reveal. Is it who they really want?

News that the series would reveal its new co-host this week set Instagram ablaze as fans debated who would permanently join the panel.

Nearly two-dozen women have cycled through the conservative seat since the show’s September 2021 premiere, leading into its current series of episodes.

The show’s viewers have clear views of their own as to who should take the panel’s fifth seat.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director to ex-president Donald Trump, is rumored to be in the lead for the key role. Tara Setmayer, an ABC News contributor and CNN contributor, is reportedly a hot contender for the fifth seat.

However, some viewers are not interested in either woman and are championing Navarro to be given a permanent place at the table.

“It won’t be who we really want, Ana Navarro, who has repeatedly shown that she deserves to be on The View full-time. She’s knowledgable, clear in her intent, and smart as a whip,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“I wish it were Ana, but I don’t think she will leave Miami to live in NYC,” claimed a second viewer.

“I 100% agree more with Ana politically and love her. However, I also respect how Alyssa approaches debates respectfully and with an open mind. So for a conservative voice, I think she’d be exactly what the show is about,” explained the third fan.

A fourth fan had a different “view,” saying, “I think Tara Setmayer is gonna be there full time!”

Ana Navarro reportedly ‘auditioned’ for the show but was not selected, say sources

In a story published by Variety on July 26, Navarro reportedly “auditioned” for the show but was not selected.

Navarro was reportedly “disappointed” she was not chosen for the coveted permanent seat, reported the news outlet, which cited several sources regarding Navarro’s placement on the series.

The View airs at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

