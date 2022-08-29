‘The View’ Forces Ana Navarro to Do the One Thing That Pushes Her out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’

The View has gotten a significant makeover ahead of its 26th season on ABC. The long-running news series added two permanent co-hosts to its panel; political commentator Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director to ex-president Donald Trump. Seasoned TV vet Navarro claimed the show pushes her out of her “comfort zone” by forcing her to do the one thing not required during other television appearances.

Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ | ABC/Lou Rocco

‘The View’ enters season 26 on a high note

Since 1997, The View hosts have kept viewers entertained and educated about politics, women’s issues, health, wellness, and entertainment.

The series’ original panel included its creator, Barbara Walters. Appearing alongside Walters was Meredith Vieira as moderator, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos. Joy Behar occasionally became the fourth co-host when Walters was unavailable.

Subsequently, the show featured women who brought different perspectives to the Hot Topics table. These included Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Nicholle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron-Bure, Paula Faris, Jedidiah Bila, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman.

Ana Navarro says ‘The View pushed her out of her ‘comfort zone’

.@ananavarro talks “being pushed outside [her] comfort zone” and opening up about her personal life on #TheView: “I think what makes the viewers of ‘The View’ different than practically any other network or any other show I’ve done is that they want to know you.” pic.twitter.com/qFzDwwunZk — The View (@TheView) August 27, 2022

Navarro joined The View in 2013 as a contributor and became a guest co-host in Nov. 2018. On Aug. 4, 2022, Goldberg revealed that Navarro joins the ABC daytime series as a permanent co-host beginning in season 26.

The View shared a tweet where the political strategist spoke of the one thing that pushes her out of her “comfort zone” on The View.

“I think what makes the viewers of The View different than practically any other network or show I’ve done is that they want to know you,” Navarro said.

However, “They’re loyal viewers who have been watching year after year, show after show,” she continued. “So they remember the stuff you say.

“So one of the things about The View is that you’ve got to be consistent. These viewers remember the stuff you said three years ago on Wednesday on that show when Kim Kardashian was on. The View viewers know when you’re up, down, sad, bloated, when you’ve cut your hair, or when you’ve lost or gained weight.

“You’ve got to give of yourself and be authentic, and they give of themselves,” Navarro concluded.

‘The View’ debuts season 26 in September

New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on.@TheView returns LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11e|10c|p on ABC for our season premiere! pic.twitter.com/GrICTYj4sr — The View (@TheView) August 22, 2022

The View has been a part of ABC’s regular rotation of daytime programming since 1997.

The women of The View conduct interviews and discuss the news of the day, which they call “Hot Topics.”

Throughout season 25, the show featured moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Navarro, and a rotating list of guest panelists.

The View Season 26 begins Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

