‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Gets Roasted for Criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hair

Today, The Talk, and Live With Kelly and Ryan are a few popular daytime talk shows. But none compares to The View. Since its 1997 debut, the ABC series has become the most-watched daytime talk show. Of course, its charismatic and controversial co-hosts have played a significant role in The View‘s success. This past summer, ABC announced Ana Navarro as a new co-host. Only months later, Navarro finds herself in fans’ crosshairs after mocking U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hair.

Who is ‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro?

Being able to witness the signing of the Marriage Protection Act, imposing federal protections for inter-racial and same-sex marriages in all 50 states -yes, even Texas and Florida- was so very special. It is now codified. SCOTUS cannot pull a Dobbs & overturn precedent. pic.twitter.com/XWw3lLiNKn — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 14, 2022

When announcing that Ana Navarro would join the cast of The View, ABC said, “A political strategist, she is a Republican commentator with expertise on Latin America, Florida, and Hispanic issues.”

Navarro seems to be fitting in nicely, and just a few days ago, viewers enjoyed watching Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin recount their time at the White House holiday party. The 50-year-old joked that she could no longer “party like a rock star.”

Navarro’s ABC bio highlights many of her assets and successes. From being a leading political voice to working as “the National Hispanic co-chair for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign,” Navarro has an impressive and diverse background.

Nevertheless, she recently found herself in the middle of a Twitter drama.

Fans roast ‘The View’ host Ana Navarro for mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hair

Ana Navarro and Marjorie Taylor Greene | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content; Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Staying up-to-date on politics is part of Ana Navarro’s job on The View, but she might have taken things too far with a recent Twitter post.

It began when someone shared a video of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waving while out in public. Navarro quoted-tweeted the post and added, “Does nobody tell her she needs to trim her split-ends? Really.”

Does nobody tell her she needs to trim her split-ends? Really. https://t.co/FjhpKfRS5A — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 4, 2022

Twitter followers immediately pounced. Attempting to put The View co-host in her place, users roasted Navarro for her “old lady haircut” and her body.

“You should really look at a weight loss regimen. Not being mean, just concerned about your health. MTG can always go to the stylist tomorrow, but being obese can be deadly,” one person wrote.

“‘Failed dieter’ in her bio says it all,” another user noted. The joke title in Navarro’s Twitter bio implies she has been down this road before.

Nevertheless, Twitter users were happy to dole out a few reminders for Navarro to stay in her lane.

‘The View’ host has criticized Majorie Taylor Greene before

Marjorie Loca Greene has such a weird, obsessive fetish with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.



Jealous, much? https://t.co/gatwJkVLvy — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 26, 2021

Navarro’s distaste for Greene is no secret. The View co-host’s December 2022 Twitter jab isn’t the first time the U.S. representative from Georgia has found herself in Navarro’s line of fire.

In June 2021, a Twitter account posted footage of Greene speaking harshly about fellow U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Navarro retweeted the video and wrote, “Marjorie Loca Greene has such a weird, obsessive fetish with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Jealous, much?”

Loca is the Spanish word for crazy, and Navarro implied just that regarding Greene. Historically, U.S. politics has been known to get nasty, but The View host may be taking her dislike to the next level.