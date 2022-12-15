Why ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Dated Her Husband for 29 Years Before Marrying

The View host Joy Behar is a vital part of the show. Behar is one of the original hosts who’s been with the ABC chatfest since its premiere in 1997. The comedian is known for her opinionated attitude and isn’t afraid to hold back on any subject, including her personal life.

The View host Joy Behar and husband Steve Janowitz I Walter McBride/WireImage

A glimpse into ‘The View’ host Joy Behar’s personal life

Long before she became famous as host of The View, Behar worked several jobs. She was previously an English teacher, receptionist, and producer for Good Morning America. In the 1980s, she began her stand-up comedy career and soon booked late-night talk show appearances. In 1997, Barbara Walters added Behar to her upcoming talk show panel, and the rest, as they say, is history.

While Behar’s professional life was a success, her personal life wasn’t easy. From 1965 to 1981, she was married to college professor Joe Behar with whom she has a daughter, Eve. Shortly after her divorce, Behar met Steve Janowitz, who would become her second husband.

After going throw one divorce, Behar wasn’t in a rush to marry her new beau Janowitz. The couple began dating in 1982 and, after 29 years together, decided to make things official. Behar and Janowitz married in August 2011 in a private ceremony.

Fans of The View have come to know Janowitz quite well because of Behar’s stories. On the Dec. 13, 2022, episode, Behar discussed her marriage to Janowitz during a Hot Topic debate. The panel discussed actor Ruth Wilson’s comments about not wanting to get married.

Co-host Sara Haines mentioned celebrity couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s longevity despite not getting married. This lead to Behar chiming in about her and Janowitz’s relationship. “I did it for 20 years,” Behar began. “I met Steve in 1982, basically in 2002; we moved in, so that was 20 years single – loved it!”

The first husband is a sore subject for ‘The View’ host

Behar found happiness with Janowitz; however, her first husband remains a prominent part of her life. Although they have a daughter, Behar’s ex-husband is a touchy subject for The View host. During the Dec. 13 episode, co-host Sara Haines inquired about Behar’s original husband, to which the comedian replied, “The original? No, let’s not go there!”

RUTH WILSON NOT INTERESTED IN MARRYING: After the actress shared her decision to not get married, saying, “I don’t believe in institutions,” #TheView panel shares their thoughts on the idea of marriage. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/DiHXVIEKYk — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2022

After her divorce from her first husband, Behar said, “I needed to be single after being married. I loved having my own place.” Behar’s single life didn’t last long when she began dating Janowitz. The couple took things slow in their relationship, which worked out for them.

“I used to say, ‘I want a man in my life but not in my house.’ And so I had 20 years like that. Then in 2002, he moved in, and we got married in 2011, so look at that!”