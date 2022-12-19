What Is ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin’s Net Worth?

Sunny Hostin is a famous TV host from The View. Since 2016, the former lawyer has been vital to the ABC chat fest. Hostin has gained notoriety and lovely net worth throughout her law and TV career.

The View host Sunny Hostin I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

How did ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin land her job?

Long before she became the host of The View, Hostin was a lawyer. The New York native earned her law degree from Notre Dame Law School, then worked as a clerk at the Maryland Court of Appeals early in her career. Hostin would later become an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. She would later leave and become a federal prosecutor specializing in sex crimes.

Hostin’s expertise in law launched a TV career as a legal analyst. She became a contributor for Court TV, Fox News, American Morning, and ABC News. In 2014, Hostin began making guest appearances on The View. The producers saw something special in Hostin and made her a permanent host for starting in the show’s 20th season.

What is Sunny Hostin’s net worth?

Hostin has been co-host of The View since Sept. 2016. Viewers can watch her and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin weekdays as they discuss hot topics and interview celebrity guests. Aside from her hosting duties, Hostin has several other project.

She’s an author of three books including her 2020 memoir I Am These Truths. Hostin has also executive produced several documentaries for Investigation Discovery, and the Fox drama The Counsel. Between her law, writing, and TV career; she’s earned a nice nest egg. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hostin’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Who is Sunny Hostin’s husband?

Hostin has a busy schedule as host of The View and her other work. However, the host always makes sure to make time for her family. She and her husband, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin have been married since 1998. In her memoir I Am These Truths, Hostin reveals the couple’s first meeting took place at church.

Hostin was out for a run earlier in the morning when she decided to attend church. While sitting in the back, she saw Emmanuel walk in. “I’d been there about five minutes when I turned around. And i walked Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin. Hew as gorgeous, decked out in a beautifully tailored suit. All I could think about was how I could meet this man. I looked ridiculous. I would have to sit and wait. My eyes were glued to his every move.”

Hostin later meet Emmanuel and his friend at a bagle shop. The two made small talk, but Emmanuel didn’t seem interested. But the two later meet at a party thrown by one of Emmanuel’s friends, and this time their interaction went much smoother.

The couple currently lives in Purchase, New York with their son Gariel and daughter Paloma.