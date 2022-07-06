‘The View’: Joy Behar’s Rep Claps Back Over Rumors of Star’s Retirement, ‘Fake News’

The longest-tenured panelist on The View, Joy Behar, is plagued with rumors regarding her impending retirement upon her 80th birthday this October. However, her rep has clapped back at these allegations. Behar celebrates her 25th year as a commentator on the morning news series and her rep claims the television personality is not looking for a new “view” anytime soon.

Joy Behar | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

When did Joy Behar join ‘The View’?

Behar joined the morning news and entertainment series in 1997. She sat alongside series creator Barbara Walters, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, and Debbie Matenopoulos as an original panelists.

The comedienne was a member of the cast for 16 years.

However, in March 2013, Behar announced that she was leaving The View at the end of season 16. She returned for the show’s 19th season and has remained a permanent panelist.

On Fridays, Behar fills in for Goldberg as moderator whenever the EGOT winner takes time off from the series.

Behar’s rep clapped back at rumors she is leaving the series

The New York Post reported Behar’s rep clapped back at rumors that the television personality was leaving the series.

“Fake news,” they said, followed by news that Behar has reportedly signed a new three-year deal with ABC, keeping her on the network until 2025.

The Post reported that Behar could make eight figures with her new deal. However, that has not been confirmed by ABC News.

Behar appears alongside Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines as hosts of the series. Ana Navarro appears as a commentator one day a week.

The series has not yet replaced its conservative panelist on the heels of Meghan McCain’s departure from The View in 2021.

In the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View” Joy was asked what would happen when her contract ended in 2022.

She made it clear if she’s “as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,” she will remain at the table.

Barbara Walters almost fired the comedienne

In celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, the special “Behind the Table: The View Reunion” gathered together the original co-hosts (sans Walters) to discuss their memories from the series.

Behar acted as moderator to mull over the earliest days of The View and how the show evolved and impacted TV.

Behar was almost fired in 2006 after Walters learned she had spilled the beans about O’Donnell joining The View as a host.

Walters planned on announcing the Emmy Awards. However, Behar accidentally spilled the beans before the official reveal.

Walters called Behar on the phone and confronted her about her slip.

Subsequently, the legendary newswoman told Behar she would not be renewing her contract on the series.

Behar told Walters her slip was “an honest mistake,” leading Walters to call Behar “a loose cannon.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on the ABC network.

