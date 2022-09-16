‘The View’: Meghan McCain Puts Show on Blast, Claims It Took ‘Two People to Replace Me’

Meghan McCain continues to speak out against The View. The former panelist of the ABC talker appeared on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show and put her former employer on blast. She claims it “makes her feel good” knowing it took “two people to replace me.” McCain’s subtle reference was toward Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, hired as co-hosts of the daytime series in Aug. 2022.

Meghan McCain’s departure from ‘The View’ in 2021 left a bad taste in her mouth

McCain addressed leaving The View in her 2021 memoir Bad Republican, excerpted by Variety.

She wrote the following of her four-year tenure on the ABC talker. “The atmosphere of The View breeds drama. Producers can’t control hosts, manage conflict, or control leaking. My take on the show is that working at The View brings out the worst in people. I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so f***** up, it feels like quicksand.”

McCain said her decision to leave The View came after she and co-host Joy Behar debated the state of the Democratic Party. She wrote, “To make light of things and to ease the tension, I said, ‘Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave! You missed fighting with me!'”

In response, Behar said to McCain, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” Behar’s response upset McCain so much that it spurred her decision to exit the series after four years as its resident conservative panelist.

McCain discussed The View on Andy Cohen‘s Sirius XM show.

“It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good, and I get to take that,” McCain said, referring to Navarro and Griffin.

Of Griffin, McCain said the following. “The only thing I know about her is her family. She comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background.

“Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism,” she told Cohen. “He’s the person that invented Obama’s birtherism. So that’s what I know about her. And that’s not necessarily a reflection of her — again, I don’t know her.”

McCain added, “Her dad is very known in political circles because of his extremism. I automatically am not going to be in those circles that she ran in, or anyone who worked in the Trump White House.”

Ana Navarro’s feelings toward McCain appear to be mutual

Newsweek reported on Sept. 13, that Navarro appeared to have the same feelings toward McCain. Navarro participated in a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram stories. Followers asked The View co-host questions, including one about McCain.

“Do you miss Meghan on the show?” one fan wrote.

“Who?” Navarro responded.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

