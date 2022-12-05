‘The View’: Why Meghan McCain Quit the Show

Meghan McCain was a former co-host of The View. From Sept. 2017 to Jul. 2021, McCain was a cast member for the ABC chat fest. But after four years, she decided to leave. Find out the reason why.

Why Meghan McCain left ‘The View’

McCain is from a political dynasty. As the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, she’s become a political and media sensation. McCain began her career as a writer before transitioning into a TV personality. She worked as an analyst on MSNBC and later as a contributor for Fox News.

But her four-year run with The View is what gained her notoriety. She became a somewhat controversial figure with her opinions,w which sparked negative feedback from fans and her co-hosts. In Jul. 2021, McCain made the shocking decision to leave the ABC talk show. During an interview with The Commentary Magazine Podcast, she explained why she departed.

In Jan. 2021, McCain returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Liberty. She was in a joyous mood until her co-host Joy Behar’s snide remarks. “Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,” Behar told McCain.

Behar’s comments had McCain “hysterically crying,” and she went back to her office to throw up. After a phone call with her brother, McCain knew it was time to leave. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it. That was why I left.”

Meghan McCain’s co-hosts on ‘The View’ don’t sound like they miss her

The View is known for its onscreen and offscreen drama. McCain’s tenure led to many on-air sparring sessions with her co-hosts. Things weren’t so friendly backstage, either. After McCain’s departure, she was replaced by Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who joined during the 26th season.

While some fans miss McCain, her co-hosts aren’t crying over her departure. Aside from Behar, Whoopi Goldberg is relieved McCain left. According to Page Six, Goldberg revealed how the dynamic’s changed since McCain’s exit. “It’s calmer now because nobody wants to be that tired every day.”

What has Meghan McCain been doing since leaving ‘The View’

It’s been over a year since McCain left The View, and she’s been busy with many projects. In Sept. 2021, she became a columnist for The Daily Mail. Aside from her contribution to the newspaper, she also published her memoir Bad Republican in Apr. 2022. The book chronicles many moments in McCain’s life, including her time on the ABC talk show.

Aside from her work, McCain’s family is growing. She and her husband, Ben Domenech, announced they were expecting their second child. In an interview with People, McCain revealed they were having another girl. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!”