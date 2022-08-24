‘The View’ Season 26: Ana Navarro Is a New Co-Host, But Still Not Full-Time

After endless speculation The View announced that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will become co-hosts for season 26. Many fans wondered what this means for Navarro since she lives in Florida with her husband, Al Cardenas. However, the show films in New York City. Navarro and Griffin join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines at the Hot Topic Table.

‘The View’: Ana Navarro | ABC/Lou Rocco

Ana Navarro becomes a permanent co-host on ‘The View’ Season 26

Political strategist Ana Navarro joined The View in 2013 as a contributor. She continued to make recurring appearances since November 2018 as a guest co-host. After many years and pleading from fans to make Navarro a co-host, ABC is officially “putting a ring on it.” On Aug. 4, 2022, Goldberg broke the news with a special video clip montage of Navarro during The View Season 25.

The Nicaraguan-American may be a Republican, but she is adamantly against former President Donald Trump. Navarro served in several Republican administrations, including Florida Governor Jeb Bush. She was also ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. Navarro also held the position of National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain in 2008 and Jon Huntsman Jr. in 2012.

Ana Navarro will continue only part-time despite title

Although the Republican commentator lives in Coral Gables, Florida, with her husband, Al Cardenas, Ana Navarro commutes multiple times weekly to New York City to film The View. Navarro won’t move to NYC for her new title as a co-host. Instead, she will continue her permanent spot two days each week and more when other hosts are out.

“This is not the right time for me or for the show to make it full-time,” Navarro explained on The View during her announcement. “I have other work commitments. I have a life. I have a husband in Miami who I thank for understanding my absences. I have a very clingy dog. I have all these things I love in Miami. Leaving all that behind every week is tough, but I also love, love, love doing this show, and I want to thank ABC, especially Brian Teta and Kim Godwin and her team.”

Why is Ana Navarro a co-host if she is only on ‘The View’ part-time?

Although Ana Navarro will continue part-time on The View, she is still a consistent and reoccurring member of the Hot Topic Table. Many hosts have other obligations that may take them away from the show for short periods. That’s when Navarro will fill in more than two days each week. Navarro deserves her co-host title; according to many fans, it’s been a long time coming. She’s become more than a guest host and rightfully deserves the co-host position, despite her part-time appearances.

New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on.@TheView returns LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11e|10c|p on ABC for our season premiere! pic.twitter.com/GrICTYj4sr — The View (@TheView) August 22, 2022

“We at this table have spent a lot of time — a lot of time — talking about representation and saying representation matters, and that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Chinandega, Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of eight as a political refugee and found her home here gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands, and you run with it,” Navarro said on The View on Aug. 4.

The View Season 26 returns to ABC on Sept. 6, 2022, with new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

