‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confesses You Have to Have a ‘Thick Skin’ to Work on ABC Talker

Whoopi Goldberg has been an integral part of The View since season 11. She joined the ABC series as a moderator, taking Rosie O’Donnell’s place in 2007. As a panelist on the daytime talk series, Goldberg has seen all types of personal and professional conflict. However, she admits that to work on The View, you have to have a “thick skin” and roll with the many changes and opinions brought to the show’s infamous “Hot Topics” table.

Whoopi Goldberg will remain with ‘The View’ through season 28

In Sept. 2021, Variety reported Goldberg would stay with The View through season 28.

Goldberg has been with the series for 15 years, making her one of the longest-tenured co-hosts in the show’s history. She is a panelist alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

According to The Sun, Goldberg makes around $8M annually for her moderator gig.

Since the show launched in 1997, the format of The View has largely remained unchanged. The series features a multi-generational female panel discussing the day’s “Hot Topics” and news.

Whoopi Goldberg confessed you have to have a ‘thick skin’ to work on ‘The View’

.@WhoopiGoldberg reflects on the 25-year history of #TheView and how Barbara Walters empowered her to share her opinions.

Goldberg shared what it takes to be a successful panelist In a tweet to promote the new series of The View, which begins on Sept. 6.

“Barbara Walters did this. She created this show that has gone through 25 years of lots of different people,” Goldberg explained. “Lots of different opinions. But there’s nothing like us on television in the world.”

“It’s not easy,” she continued. “You have to have thick, thick skin. On any given day, half the people on the planet hate you. Then the next day, half the people like you. It is what it is.”

The EGOT winner claimed she’s “happy to have a gig.”

Goldberg discussed her future on the ABC daytime series

#TheView is BACK! New views. New co-hosts.



Mornings at 11e|10c|p on ABC. pic.twitter.com/7dAikbmzaC — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2022

As for her future on The View? Goldberg mused that there would be a time when she would watch someone else in her spot. However, she did not cite a specific time when that would occur.

“I hope they will have all the things Barbara gave me,” Goldberg said.

“A respect for believing in what I think. To not be afraid to say, ‘I think this. This is how I feel.’ She gave me the ability to do that,” the entertainer concluded.

Fans reacted to Goldberg’s moving video confessional.

“I may not always agree with her, but I respect the heck out of someone that will always speak their truth,” wrote one fan in the post’s comments section.

“Hard to imagine this show without Whoopi,” claimed a second viewer.

“She’s correct when saying there’s no other show like The View on TV,” wrote a third Twitter user.

“I respect and like your opinion daily!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Season 26 of The View begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 on ABC.

