‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’: Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo Star in Whimsical Live-Action Trailers of Webcomic

Webtoon-based K-dramas fulfill fans’ fantasy of seeing their beloved characters from the page come to life. But fans never expected the beloved webcomic The Villainess Is a Marionette to snatch up actors Cha Eun-woo, Han So-hee, and Lee Soo-hyuk to perfectly embody the jaw-droppingly beautiful characters. But the Kakao Page live-action is not a full-blown K-drama.

What is ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ webcomic about?

While some fans may not be die-hard webcomic fans, they would have seen the dazzling illustrations of The Villainess Is a Marionette before. The webcomic is almost infamous after its initial release in 2021. Its storyline is full of romance, fantasy, and destined fate.

According to Coffee Manga, the synopsis reads, “I woke up as Kayena Hill, the novel’s villainess, praised as the greatest beauty in the empire. Who knew that her story would catch my attention because I was her in my past life? Destined for terrible ends, I’ve died twice—but I refuse to die a third time as a pawn in someone else’s scheme. I’m no longer the vain and naïve princess. Now that I know how the story will unfold, I’ll turn the tables around and have everyone dancing to my tune. This time, I’ll be the one pulling the strings.”

The webcomic is still currently in production with new chapters. Kakao Page’s The Villainess Is a Marionette is exactly what fans pictured of the illustrated story with some of Korea’s top actors in the leading roles.

Han So-hee dazzles as the beautiful Kayena Hill, but with a small tweak in ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’

The webcomic follows Princess Kayena as she breaks free from her brother’s control over her. Wanting to no longer be a pawn, she turns the tables and joins forces with a cold-hearted Duke. My Name actor Han So-hee stars as the stunning Kayena. But the live-action makes a tweak to the female character’s looks. Kayena has long golden hair in the webcomic, while Han stays true to her dark locks. Regardless, it does not deter from the actor’s accurate portrayal of visuals needed for the character.

ASTRO idol and actor Cha Eun-woo will play the role of Duke Raffaello Kidrey. Unlike Cha’s usual boyish charm, he appears in The Villainess Is a Marionette as the powerful and stern knight with a cold demeanor. Many fans think Cha embodies the character well, as the Duke is known for his height, dark hair, brooding stare, and devilishly handsome features.

The live-action webcomic also stars Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk in the role of Regef Hill, Kayena’s brother. Like Han, the webcomic strays away from the original characters’ blonde hair for Regef. Lee’s visuals fit the complex dynamic of the character. Regef wishes to become the next emperor. Behind his angel-like features is a tyrant who was devoid of love and affection. While powerless, he is possessive and uses his sister for his devious plans.

The live-action webcomic is not a full-length K-drama or series

Kakoa Page released the first official posters and trailers for The Villainess Is a Marionette. Cha is seen in a replica costume of his character, holding a sword and nailing the Duke’s steel gaze. His co-star, Han, looks almost ethereal, adorned in a lace-trimmed gown and blue jewels. Meanwhile, Lee looks charming in all white and with an innocent gaze that hides his true intentions.

According to Koreaboo, The Villainess Is a Marionette is not a K-drama but live-action teaser trailers. It is a first where Kakao Page will premiere dramatic trailers to help promote the webcomic’s new published chapters. So far, fans have gotten small snippets of what to expect as the first trailer will drop on Oct. 7.

