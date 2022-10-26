‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’: Where Fans Can Watch the Limited Trailers Based on the Webcomic

K-drama actors Han So-hee, Cha Eun-woo, and Lee Soo-hyuk are dazzling fans with their impressive visuals. The actors play the leading roles in KakaoPage’s The Villainess Is a Marionette live-action trailers based on the webcomic originally created by Han Yi-rim and Moo Ban. While not a full-length K-drama, the trailers have fans hooked on its dynamic portrayal of a female lead who is tired of being manipulated. But where can fans keep up with the trailers?

Han So-hee as Kayena Hill in ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ trailers | via KakaoPage

What is ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ about?

The webcomic has everything from dark drama, sibling rivalry, the turmoil of a past life, and a sizzling romance. Kayena Hill, the story’s villainess, was described as the most dazzling beauty in the empire. But she has been a puppet manipulated by her brother, who used her to gain the throne.

But her story is not as it seems. She was naive, foolish, arrogant, and wicked in her first life. Her story continued in her second life but not as she had hoped. Now in her third life, she vows to change her ways and becomes observant, modest, scheming, and cunning. Intermixed is the brazen authority of her brother and Raffaello Kidrey, the heir of the Kidrey Dukedom.

For the live-action trailers, actor Han plays the leading role of Kayena. Unlike the webcomic, the trailers keep Han’s natural black hair instead of the character’s golden blonde. But it does not stop Han from embodying the character and her piercing blue eyes. The same goes for Lee, who has black hair instead of blonde as Regef Hill.

Fans are over the moon with actor Cha in the role of Raffaello. The character is known for his brooding aura, chiseled features, a bit of darkness, and piercing gaze.

‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ trailers are available on Youtube

The short episode trailers promote the webcomic’s new chapter installments. While fans got smaller episode teasers of the actors in their character roles, KakaoPage will premiere full-length trailer episodes. The first episode is roughly three minutes long and available to fans on Youtube.

KakaoPage also posts updates on its official Twitter page. The first full-length trailer episode is everything fans could have hoped for. Han dazzles and enchants viewers with her sultry and almost wicked voice as she embodies the glamour of Kayena Hill. While possibly setting her sights on Raffaello, her brother wants her as nothing more than his puppet.

The trailer episodes show trouble on the horizon as Kayena wants her own power to destroy her brother. But that is not all, as the trailers also tease a romance. Seeking help from Raffaello, he realizes he no longer rejects her touch like before. Will he come to save her? Or will she save herself?

Fans hope to see the lead actors or the trailers be made into a real K-drama

KakaoPage could not have picked a more perfect cast to lead The Villainess Is a Marionette live-action trailers. Han is at the top of her game, having starred in Netflix’s Nevertheless and taking on the leading role in the revenge K-drama My Name. Meanwhile, Cha is an actor-turned-idol famed for his role in True Beauty and Rookie Historian.

Actor Lee has dazzled fans for many years with his sharp good looks, tall stature, and deep voice. Unsurprisingly, he stars as the villain, having played an evil vampire in the historical fantasy The Scholar Who Walks the Night. He recently starred as a Grim Reaper in Tomorrow. The chemistry between the actors in The Villainess Is a Marionette has fans hoping for more.

“At this point we all should just start a petition to have them make this into a drama,” said one fan on Youtube. Another fan agrees with the stunning visuals by saying, “The d*mn visuals?! How do you even survive with these three together?! Han Sohee, Cha Eunwoo and Lee Soohyuk slaying.”

While the trailers are meant to promote The Villainess Is a Marionette webcomic, fans cannot help but hope the storyline becomes a full-length K-drama.

