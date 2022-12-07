‘The Voice’: Many Fans Outraged, Demanding Change After 4 ‘Best’ Singers Sent to the Bottom; ‘This Show Is Embarrassing’

Many fans of The Voice are unhappy with the 2022 finalists. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, season 22’s Top 8 artists gathered on the stage to learn who would move forward to the finale next week as part of the Top 5. The first four finalists in the group were chosen based on overnight audience votes, while the final spot was determined by an Instant Save battle between the bottom four artists (with the winner also chosen by fan votes).

Tuesday evening’s results caused an uproar on social media. Viewers expressed outrage over four of the season’s best singers getting pushed to the bottom and blamed others for voting based on the coach over who has the best voice. Additionally, some accused voters of racism. Here’s more on The Voice controversy.

Who went home on ‘The Voice’ 2022 last night?

The outrage began when host Carson Daly announced the names of the four finalists who won the most overnight votes. Three out of four singers were on Blake Shelton’s team (a clean sweep): Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Camila Cabello’s only teammate, Morgan Myles, took the fourth spot. Bryce, Brayden, and Morgan are all country singers, and country fans seem to make up a good portion of The Voice’s voting audience.

Meanwhile, four powerhouse singers — three of whom made up John Legend’s team — were in the bottom four. Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, and Kim Cruse, and Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, had to compete in a sing-off for the Instant Save.

Legend seemed equally as surprised as fans to see this group at the bottom. They’ve all had flaws in some of their song choices and arrangements, but the singers’ strengths far outweighed their weaknesses throughout the season.

“I am stunned that several of you are in this position this week,” Legend said. “If this is The Voice, and we vote for people because of their voice…”

At the end of the night, Omar won the Instant Save and became the last finalist on The Voice 2022. Justin, Parijita, and Kim went home. And fans have had a lot to say about it.

Many fans took to social media to vent frustrations about ‘The Voice’ 2022 finalists and bottom 4 artists

On Reddit, fans filled The Voice forum with complaints about the finalists. Many were in agreement that Bodie and Morgan deserved their spots in the finale. And though Bryce and Brayden showed talent throughout the season, they didn’t necessarily measure up to Parijita, Kim, Omar, or Justin.

“I have zero issue with bodie and Morgan making it. Maybe Bryce on a good day. But you can’t convince me that Brayden deserves it more than Parajita, Justin, and Kim,” one fan wrote in a discussion thread.

Many people have accused voters of only selecting singers on Blake’s team because they like Blake and country, and not necessarily because his teammates have the best voices. Others have called the season a popularity contest or a beauty contest, as viewers could be voting for young, cute teens like Brayden.

“Omar is exceptional. Justin has been all over the place with his lower registers. Kim was just given bad, overused songs. But yes, they are WAY better vocally than the ‘cute boy’ or the current ‘country guy,'” another person added.

Other comments in the thread called The Voice “an embarrassment,” and some fans said they felt “disgusted” with the results. In another discussion post, people encouraged viewers to vote for Omar or boycott the show.

Some viewers have called out racism in fan voting on ‘The Voice’

Another point of outrage in the evening was the lack of diversity among the finalists. During the show, comments about racism among voters poured in, as all singers in the bottom four were persons of color.

“The demographic who watches The Voice is definitely racist and favors the young, white, country male singers. They’re not even the most talented. Let a POC get the spotlight they deserve,” one viewer tweeted.

In one of the Reddit threads, a fan accused Blake of knowing these results would happen.

“Blake is causing all of this but doesn’t care. He just wants people to love him. He knows that him constantly choosing these mediocre white male singers brings in the votes. It’s rather unfair, and they clearly are not as talented as the majority of the POCs and female singers who get shafted season after season,” they wrote.

Many fans pointed out that they adore Blake and don’t think he’s to blame for the votes or any display of racism. However, they’re ready to see him retire next season.

“I feel like too many viewers just vote for his team, and a shake-up is needed. It won’t fix all this show’s problems, but it definitely starts there,” one Redditor wrote.

The Voice Season 22’s two-night finale airs on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans should make sure they’re ready to vote for the winner they want to see.