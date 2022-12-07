‘The Voice’ 2022 Top 5 Recap: Who’s Going to the Finale? Who Went Home?

The Voice Season 22’s finalists have been revealed. During tonight’s episode, the Top 8 artists heard the voting results from their solos and Whitney Houston duets on Monday. The top four artists secured their places in the grand finale next week, and a Wildcard Instant Save between the bottom four determined who took the last spot. At the end of the night, three singers’ Voice journeys came to an end. Here’s who made it to The Voice 2022 Top 5 and who went home.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 23, “Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations.”]

Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, Brayden Lape, and Morgan Myles on ‘The Voice.’ | Trae Patton/NBC

Who made it to ‘The Voice’ 2022 Top 5?

Team Blake Shelton and Team John Legend dominated the semi-finalist group heading into the episode with three artists each. Meanwhile, Team Gwen Stefani and Team Camila Cabello each had one teammate left. These were the Top 8 team standings:

Team Blake : Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape

: Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape Team Legend : Kim Cruse, Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola

: Kim Cruse, Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola Team Gwen : Justin Aaron

: Justin Aaron Team Camila: Morgan Myles

Host Carson Daly revealed the overnight voting results in no particular order. America saved Bryce, Morgan, Bodie, and Brayden. That meant Kim, Omar, Parijita, and Justin had to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the final spot.

Who went home on ‘The Voice’ tonight?

Parijita kicked off the Instant Save performances with Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.” John called the cover “gorgeous,” adding that Parijita is able to “rise to every occasion” and show great poise.

Next, Kim Cruse took to the stage with a soulful rendition of “All By Myself” by Celine Dion. John said she was “incredible and so powerful” and showed courage in her second week of Instant Saves.

Justin Aaron went up next with Travis Greene’s “Made a Way,” putting total power into every note. Gwen said she could see how deeply invested Justin was in the song, and she had trouble finding the right words to describe how talented he is.

Finally, Omar closed out the Instant Save performances by singing Lady Gaga’s “You and I,” ending the song with a belted note. John was “stunned” to see Omar in the bottom four, but he added that Omar was “the voice.”

And with that, the voting window opened. America saved Omar, and Kim, Parijita, and Justin went home.

‘The Voice’ 2022 Top 5 will compete in the two-night finale next week

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 22 Recap: Gwen Stefani in Shock Over Omar Jose Cardona’s Celine Dion Cover; ‘Had to Be Lip-Syncing’

Next stop: the finale. On Monday, Dec. 12, The Voice 2022 Top 5 will deliver their last performances of the season in a final effort to win America’s votes. NBC has yet to reveal the plans for the episode, but the artists will likely sing more than one song. Then, on Tuesday night, The Voice will reveal the winner of season 22. Stay tuned for more details on the finale, including guest performances and how to watch.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.