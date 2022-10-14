‘The Voice’: 5 Artists Who Are Worthy of Replacing Blake Shelton

After 12 years, Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice behind. The country singer and longtime coach shocked fans with the news that he’ll step down from his big red chair after season 23, airing on NBC in the spring. Aside from asking why he decided to quit, there’s one major question left on many viewers’ minds: Who is replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice? Those are big shoes to fill, metaphorically speaking. The show hasn’t announced his season 24 replacement yet, but there are some artists who we think are worthy of the job.

Jimmie Allen and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Trae Patton/NBC

David Lee Roth

Van Halen’s lead vocalist, David Lee Roth, doesn’t exactly fit into the country genre like Shelton. However, Shelton himself expressed interest in letting Roth replace him on The Voice someday.

“We need somebody that’s, like, going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say, David Lee Roth!” Shelton told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2017.

Shelton’s choice isn’t based on Roth’s potential coaching ability, though — it’s for the drama. Roth’s replacement in Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, had previously served on The Voice as a mentor and said Roth would make for a terrible coach because he’d “make it all about himself.”

“But I want to see that!” Shelton said. “Come on! Let’s get Dave in here!”

Roth probably isn’t the best choice for a coach on The Voice, but who are we to deny Shelton’s wish?

Keith Urban

Someone who has already proven their coaching ability is four-time Grammy-winning country artist Keith Urban. He served as a coach on The Voice Australia three times. Urban recently announced his departure from the series due to an upcoming tour, but he told Australia’s Sunday Telegraph that he wouldn’t mind returning.

“I actually don’t think of it as the end of a chapter at all because I love doing the show,” Urban said. “I feel very close to everybody on the set and hopefully the door can stay open because I would jump back in a heartbeat.”

Perhaps he could jump over to the American version instead? Urban also has experience as a judge on a few seasons of American Idol, so it’s clear he knows enough about the music world to pass his knowledge to aspiring singers.

Maren Morris

Before she became a superstar, Maren Morris was rejected by American Idol, The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. But she didn’t let the “no’s” slow her down, and she eventually earned herself 14 Grammy nominations and one win. She’d be a seriously inspiring person to hear from on The Voice — especially to artists who didn’t manage to turn any chairs. Like veteran coach Kelly Clarkson, Morris has also ventured into the pop world with songs like “The Middle,” so she wouldn’t be limited to only country artists.

Jimmie Allen

After Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, is it time for another American Idol alum to join The Voice’s coaching panel? Jimmie Allen, a contestant on American Idol Season 10, has gotten big in country music in recent years. He returned to the competition in season 20 as a mentor, and now, he’s mentoring Shelton’s team on The Voice in season 22. For what it’s worth, Allen also participated in Dancing With the Stars last year, so he’s got a competitive edge.

Allen’s journey in country music has also been inspiring. Last year, he became the first Black country singer to win New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.

“For me, it shows where the world has gone, as far as inclusion for everyone,” he told Entertainment Tonight of the win. “It’s a beautiful thing. I’m hoping that even though I’m the first, I won’t be the last.”

Brad Paisley

The final artist worthy of replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice is Brad Paisley. Like Shelton, Paisley started his career in the early 2000s and remains a big name in country music. He worked with Shelton on The Voice Season 9 as a mentor, and he served as an “expert” on the 2014 reality singing competition Rising Star. Paisley’s personality is also similar to Shelton’s, so he could be the perfect replacement.

For now, fans can keep watching Shelton coach in season 22 and season 23 of The Voice. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

