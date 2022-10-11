‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Announces He’s Leaving After Season 23

The Voice Season 23 will mark the end of an era: Blake Shelton has announced that he’ll be leaving his big red chair behind after the season ends. As longtime fans of the singing competition know, Shelton has been a mainstay since the very beginning and quickly became a beloved coach. Here’s what the country star said about his exit and what his final season will hold.

Blake Shelton has been on ‘The Voice’ since the beginning

Shelton was among the very first coaches on The Voice when it debuted in 2011. He appeared alongside Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera in the first season and became the longest-running coach after Levine left in 2019.

Shelton didn’t have high hopes for The Voice‘s longevity at first, but the show turned out to be life-changing for him in more ways than one. He’s now coached eight artists to victory. And, in addition to helping hundreds of artists fine-tune their sound, Shelton met his now-wife, Gwen Stefani, on set.

Many fans have tuned in week after week to hear Shelton’s witty jokes and see his signature finger-point when he wants an artist to pick him as their coach. The “God’s Country” singer has made the show all the more fun by starting friendly feuds with other coaches. His departure will no doubt leave some viewers heartbroken.

Shelton revealed he’s exiting ‘The Voice’ after season 23

Shelton took to Twitter shortly before The Voice Season 22’s newest episode to break the news that he’s leaving. In his statement, he said he had been “wrestling with” the decision to leave for some time now.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton continued on to thank his fellow coaches, the artists, and the fans. He added:

”I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

‘The Voice’ Season 23 coaches have already been revealed

The Voice Season 23 is set to air sometime next spring. NBC has already announced the coaching lineup, including Shelton and the return of Kelly Clarkson, who took this season off to spend time with her family. Additionally, newcomer coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join the panel.

Thankfully, it will still be quite a while until Shelton’s last day on The Voice arrives. For now, fans can continue to see him work his coaching magic alongside Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Stefani on The Voice Season 22.

New episodes of The Voice air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

