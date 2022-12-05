‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24

Ever since Blake Shelton announced he would be leaving The Voice, rumors have swirled about who could replace him. Those are some big shoes to fill, as Shelton will have spent 23 seasons working closely with hundreds of aspiring country artists and giving them a platform to shine. Luckily, Shelton has an idea of another country star who could take over his role: Neal McCoy. Read on to learn more about McCoy and what Shelton said about him.

Blake Shelton said he wants Neal McCoy to replace him on ‘The Voice’

On Dec. 2, Shelton took to Twitter to shout out McCoy as his potential replacement.

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!” he wrote.

For those who are unfamiliar with McCoy, the country singer has been on the music scene since the early ’90s. He had several hits at the start of his career, including the No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink.” McCoy has since released 15 studio albums (including compilations) and nearly 40 singles. Some other Top 10 hits of McCoy’s include “The Shake,” “For a Change,” and “You Gotta Love That.”

Shelton’s suggestion could stem from a rumor that McCoy himself started earlier this year. Shortly after Shelton revealed his plans to quit The Voice, McCoy threw his own name in as a replacement.

“News Alert: Rumor has it that Blake Shelton has reached out to Neal McCoy about filling the empty Judge’s chair on The Voice when he steps down!!! Disclaimer: So far it is only a rumor…..(started by me),” McCoy wrote on Facebook in October.

Many country fans support Neal McCoy as a coach on ‘The Voice’

Many fans are disappointed to see Shelton walk away from The Voice, but the right replacement could soften the blow. In the replies to Shelton’s tweet, several fans agreed that McCoy would make a great addition to the panel.

“Neal McCoy would be fantastic!! Fantastic personality and love his music!!!” one fan replied.

“Neal McCoy is the best choice for your replacement. It’s unfortunate we can’t get you both on the show as hosts. I would love to see the battle between Blake and Neal when it comes to building their teams. The other coaches would not have a chance,” another person wrote.

“For several years, I have served with Neal as a judge for the [Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions],” Randy Steele tweeted. “He is kind, intelligent, and wildly entertaining. The audience for The Voice would adore him.”

Another coach wants Carrie Underwood to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Of course, McCoy hasn’t been the only country name thrown into the ring to replace Blake Shelton on The Voice. Last month, current coach John Legend suggested Carrie Underwood as a replacement.

“I think it should be someone in country. We’ve never had another country coach before because it’s only been Blake, so I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it,” he told NBC Insider. “She’s in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday Night [Football] broadcasts every Sunday. She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie!”

Other popular suggestions include Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and Jason Aldean. Some fans even want to see Reba McEntire in a coach’s chair, as she once turned down Shelton’s spot on the panel.

For now, fans can keep watching Blake Shelton as a coach on The Voice Season 22. New episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming available on Peacock. He’ll return as a coach one more time in season 23, premiering on March 6, 2023.