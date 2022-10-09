‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says This Season 21 Artist Is ‘Maybe the Best Singer’ He’s Heard

As the longest-running coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton has seen it all. He’s watched hundreds of incredible singers perform, but one artist, in particular, left him more stunned than ever before: Wendy Moten. A member of Team Blake in season 21, Moten wowed the coaches week after week with her power and resilience — especially after she broke a few bones on stage. See what Shelton said about Moten below. Plus, look back at her journey on The Voice and find out what Moten is doing these days.

Wendy Moten and Blake Shelton performing on ‘The Voice’ Season 21 | Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton ‘still hasn’t gotten over’ Wendy Moten and her Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’

By now, Shelton has probably seen too many Blind Auditions to remember them all. But those four-chair turn moments often stand out, and Moten’s is one that he still thinks about to this day. The “God’s Country” singer recently told NBC Insider that he still isn’t “over” Moten’s audition in season 21.

“When I think of one Blind Audition that I was just shocked and amazed, and I still can’t, haven’t gotten over it, it would have to be Wendy Moten,” Shelton shared. “It’s still one of the best singers — maybe the best singer that I’ve ever just sat and listened to in a room. It’s just unbelievable.”

For those in need of a refresher, Moten auditioned in front of Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson with The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out.” She earned a coveted four-chair turn, and Shelton used his block on Legend. He was the first coach to turn, and he told Moten that she performed one of the “top three” Blind Auditions on The Voice “of all time.”

“You found a note and delivered it with power and impact. It was shocking. And you just hit the note and just let it set sail. … I would be honored to be your coach,” Shelton said.

Did Wendy Moten win ‘The Voice’?

Moten, a former backup singer for artists like Faith Hill and Martina McBride, ultimately joined Team Blake, where she remained for the rest of the season. And though Moten did not win The Voice Season 21, she came in second place. In a separate interview with NBC Insider, the singer said she couldn’t have done it without her coach.

“I wasn’t sure I could handle it. I wasn’t sure if I could compete with these youngsters,” she explained. “What I loved about Blake was he knew that I had a lot of experience. He also was not trying to change me. If anything, he was encouraging me to trust my instincts.”

Moten said that Shelton’s reaction to her injuries was especially important to her. After a performance with her Top 11 teammates, Moten tripped over a floor monitor while exiting the stage. She got right back up and said she was OK, but Moten later revealed she had a broken elbow and wrist. The singer underwent surgery a few days after the season 21 finale.

“The most important thing is after I fell and injured myself, he still kept that same momentum. I never saw doubt or anything that would make me feel like I couldn’t stay on. I always saw the fire inside, and I thanked him for sticking with me,” Moten added.

What is Wendy Moten up to today?

EXCITED to honor THE INCREDIBLE Linda Rondstadt tonight at @countrymusichof for the exhibition opening concert highlighting The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock artists ? pic.twitter.com/XAUTGYDBdj — Wendy Moten (@WendyMoten) September 30, 2022

Moten continued to recover from her injuries for several months after The Voice, but that didn’t slow her down. She embarked on a tour with Vince Gill, performing at venues like The Grand Ole Opry and Shelton’s Nashville restaurant, Ole Red. She also began working on a project with producer Paul Worley, according to People.

“I’ve been blessed to get these standing ovations every show,” she told the publication. “So, obviously they are listening, and I am just so moved that they stay on their feet. I’m making that connection with them. That’s always been the dream … to move people and do something to their spirit and keep them listening.”

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: 5 Changes We’d Love to See in Future Seasons