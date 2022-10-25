‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Shares His Secret to Never Getting Tired of the Show

Blake Shelton has coached on The Voice for 22 seasons, and he’ll add a final one to his belt in 2023. But even after 12 years, the country singer hasn’t lost his sense of excitement for the show. In a recent interview, Shelton revealed why he still isn’t tired of The Voice.

Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ after season 23

In early October, Shelton broke the news that he plans to exit The Voice after season 23, which is slated to air in the spring. The veteran coach has made plenty of memories on the show since its debut in 2011. He won eight times, formed a close bond with fellow longtime coach Adam Levine, and fell in love with his wife, Gwen Stefani. However, it’s time for him to step away, he revealed in a statement on social media.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton hasn’t shared exactly why he decided to leave The Voice after all this time. However, it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with getting bored or tired.

Blake Shelton shares why he never got tired of ‘The Voice’

Ahead of the current season, Shelton spoke with Extra about what made him excited for The Voice year after year. Apparently, his fellow coaches have always kept him on his toes.

“Each season they are different. The second you throw in one new person, it’s … a different show altogether because you can have something going on with four coaches that have worked together, but you change one thing and it completely screws up everything that you think you got figured out about the show,” he said.

Coaches like Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson have served in multiple seasons, but The Voice rotates at least one person each season to keep things fresh. Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello, for example, each coached in only one season.

“And so Camila screwed it up again this year,” Shelton joked.

Aside from changes in the coaching lineup, Shelton said the secret to never getting tired of The Voice is his mindset. He treats every season as if they’re “starting over” every time.

“As long as they have those home shopping channels and I can watch those and, and figure out new ideas to sell the same crap over and over again, then I’ll be prepared,” he joked.

Shelton didn’t have faith in the singing competition at first

Of course, it took some time for Shelton to feel that way about The Voice. Last year, he told People that he never expected the show to last more than one season. Still, he needed a job, so he gave it a shot.

“To be honest, I didn’t think the show was gonna last,” he said. “In fact, one of the first conversations I ever had with Adam [Levine] was, ‘Man, how stupid is this?'”

Over time, The Voice turned into something much more than a paycheck for Shelton. Many fans would likely say they’re happy he decided to stick around for so long.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

