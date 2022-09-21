‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Has a Game-Changing Idea for a New Button, but It’s Controversial

You know what they say about hindsight: It’s always 20/20. The Voice is all about decision-making based on first impressions, as coaches turn their chairs during Blind Auditions if they like the sound of a contestant’s voice. Sometimes, though, the coaches experience serious regret when they choose not to turn around. Newcomer Camila Cabello has an idea for a new button on The Voice that could alleviate this problem: a Regret button. But is that really a good idea? Here’s why fans are torn.

Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ coaches often regret not turning for artists in the Blind Auditions

Here’s how The Voice works. During the auditions phase, known as the Blind Auditions, the four coaches’ chairs face the audience so they can’t see the contestant on stage. As the contestant sings, the coaches can press a button to turn their chair around, thus expressing interest in having that artist on their team. If more than one coach turns, the artist picks which team to join after those coaches give pitches on why their team is the right choice.

In some cases, none of the coaches turn, sending the contestant home. There are many reasons why a coach won’t turn; for example, they sometimes don’t agree with the artist’s song choice or they think the artist could improve and try again the following season. However, not turning also comes with a consistent problem for the coaches: regret. After a no-turn audition, the coaches get a chance to speak to the artist, and they often say they wish they would have pressed their buttons.

Camila Cabello shared her controversial idea for a new button to combat regret on ‘The Voice’

Cabello had a dose of regret during The Voice Season 22 Episode 2 on Sept. 20. A cruise singer named KoKo auditioned with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” but none of the coaches turned. However, Blake Shelton revealed that Cabello was very close to hitting her button. The “Havana” singer later said that she “should have, could have, would have turned around.”

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” Cabello said, encouraging KoKo to audition next year with a different song.

After KoKo’s audition on The Voice, Cabello shared her pitch for a new button.

“I actually am pitching the idea of having a Regret button,” Cabello explained. “You can only use it one time, kinda like the Block button. If you see someone, if you hear how they talk, or you kinda fall in love with them afterward, you press the Regret button and suddenly you’re in the fight again.”

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Regret button idea. Some called it “genius” and “a great idea,” but others argued that it would go against the premise of the show” If a coach expresses interest in an artist after seeing them, they could be basing the decision on looks and personality instead of singing voice.

“Sure do hope there will be no REGRET button! Defeats the purpose of The Voice! I love the way the show is…. Choosing on one’s voice NOTHing else!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Please no Regret button, this is The Voice not [American] Idol,” another user added.

Other buttons on ‘The Voice’ include Block, Steal, and Save

The coaches’ chairs are already equipped with several special buttons throughout the competition. During the Blinds, each coach gets one Block button to keep another coach from getting a specific artist on their team. This was controversial when The Voice introduced it in 2018, as some fans felt it would harm artists who would be a better fit for the blocked coach’s team.

The Battles and Knockouts also have Steals and Saves, where the coaches can save one of their teammates from elimination or steal another coach’s team member when they’re about to go home. Is it time to add another new button to the mix on The Voice?

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: 3 Strict Rules the Coaches Must Follow (but Sometimes Break)