‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Isn’t Afraid to Use Her Block in Sneak Peek at 4-Chair Turn

Camila Cabello may be new to The Voice this season, but she’ll do whatever it takes to get an artist she adores on her team — including a block. A sneak peek at Monday’s premiere of The Voice Season 22 showed Cabello blocking Gwen Stefani as all four coaches turned for an incredible Nashville singer. Check out the footage below and learn more about the contestant, Morgan Myles. Plus, read the predictions for which coach Myles will choose.

Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Who is Morgan Myles on ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

The Voice has shared an early look at one of season 22’s four-chair turns: Morgan Myles. In behind-the-scenes footage, Myles shared that she has lived in Nashville for 16 years and currently works as a “full-time touring artist.” She has traveled to “almost all 50 states” with her music and even performed at a few festivals headlined by coach Blake Shelton.

The 35-year-old singer has gotten overwhelmed by the touring life, but Myles said her parents’ support has pushed her to keep going. Myles hopes that she’ll find as much success on The Voice as artists like Morgan Wallen and Adam Wakefield did in years past.

Camila Cabello blocks Gwen Stefani in a sneak peek at Morgan Myles’ 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’

For her Blind Audition, Myles took Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and made it her own. Cabello and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs within seconds. Later, Shelton and John Legend turned for Myles’ raspy, powerful vocals. All four coaches were completely mesmerized by Myles’ performance — but one didn’t get the chance to fight for her.

Cabello used her first-ever block on Stefani just moments before Stefani pushed her own button. The former No Doubt singer jumped from her chair and said Myles “looked straight into my soul” and asked from her heart to join her team. Sorry, Stefani.

Meanwhile, Legend said Myles’ performance was “exquisite.” Cabello explained that she wanted to “hear records” from Myles, who considers her genre a blend of country, soul, and pop.

“I know you’re the least likely to pick me,” Cabello said. “You’ve got Blake, country, and John, soul — I mean, I do love pop melodies, and I am a storyteller, too. I feel like you know who you are as an artist, and if you picked me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey.”

Finally, Shelton pulled out the relatability card. He told Myles that he went through the same journey as a young singer in Nashville.

“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about, and you just need somebody to help you along that journey,” Shelton said. “I would be honored to be that coach for you, Morgan.”

Who will Morgan Myles choose as her coach?

Y’all are the sweetest thank you for always being so supportive, I couldn’t do this without my #Mylestones I’m going to need y’all with @NBCTheVoice starts airing next week!!! Love you with all my heart! pic.twitter.com/YDEGizs9js — Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) September 13, 2022

Given her country background and Nashville upbringing, an obvious choice for Myles’ coach would be Shelton. However, Cabello did deliver a pretty convincing pitch, telling Myles she could help her forge her own path.

“I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely,” Cabello added. “If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

Legend didn’t seem to put up much of a fight for Myles. So, it seems down to Shelton and Cabello, and many fans would love to see her go either way.

“Going by what it sounds like your goals and possible music direction are, I’d say Camila. True, they were having some fun back and forth, but what she was [saying] is 100% correct. She has a great connection with music and can point out many paths there for the artistic minded,” one fan tweeted.

“I truly hope you pick Blake because I know he takes his artists far in many different aspects. After the show, he will continue to mentor and support you,” another user wrote.

Will Camila Cabello’s first block on The Voice pay off? Tune in to The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET to find out which team Morgan Myles joins.

