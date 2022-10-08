‘The Voice’: 5 Changes We’d Love to See in Future Seasons

The Voice has been a staple singing competition on TV since 2011, and for good reason. In addition to showcasing some incredible talent, the show is a rite of passage for many musicians who have earned the chance to coach. Over the years, we’ve seen hilarious banter between coaches like Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and more. But there’s always room for improvement, and after 22 seasons, The Voice could do well with some changes. Here are a few ways we’d like to see the show refreshed.

Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Cut back on the montages

Many fans of The Voice have been asking for fewer montages for years. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, The Voice often shows quick clips of artists performing in the Blind Auditions, the Battles, and the Knockouts. We might get to see some of their backstories, but their actual performances are cut short.

These montages are frustrating for viewers who hoped to see more of their favorite contestants. Plus, it’s not exactly fair to rush through the little time an artist has on stage. We get it, there’s only so much air time, but The Voice has plenty of other content to cut back on in favor of showing full performances. Show less backstory, cut out some banter between coaches, and stop telling viewers what they’re going to see after the break.

Get rid of the Block button

The Block button has been controversial since its debut in season 14. The coaches each have one Block in the Blinds that they can use to prevent another coach from getting a teammate. Sure, it heightens the competition and makes for some hilarious moments between the coaches. But that comes at a cost to the artist. What if they really wanted the coach who was blocked? Or that coach would have been the best fit for them? The Voice is all about letting artists pick their coach if more than one person turns, and the Block button limits that choice.

Add new twist buttons, like Regret

Other changes we’d like to see on The Voice include some new buttons. Retire the Block in favor of bringing in new twists. For example, in season 22, Camila Cabello suggested a Regret button where the coaches get a second chance at “turning” for an artist.

Now, that’s also controversial: The point of The Voice is for coaches to hear artists without seeing them. If they regret their choice not to turn, it could have something to do with the artist’s looks or their story, not their voice. On the other hand, the coaches have opted not to turn for some phenomenal voices, so this would give those artists a chance.

Another great idea for a button is the “Skip,” which a fan on Reddit came up with a few years ago. A coach could love an artist so much that they use Skip to let the person skip the next round. It’s along the lines of America’s Got Talent’s Golden Buzzer.

Give Blake Shelton a break

This is probably a very unpopular opinion, but we’d like to see one season of The Voice without Blake Shelton. He’s been a coach every single time, and yes, he does bring a certain charm to the show. It wouldn’t be the same without him — but that’s kind of the point. The whole “Blake versus every other coach” dynamic is getting a little tiresome. Plus, he’s the obvious choice for many country singers on The Voice, so it can get predictable (although some surprising coach selections have been made in season 22).

We’re simply curious how one season without Blake would go. Bring in another country artist like Maren Morris or Tim McGraw and see how they banter with the other coaches. Plus, Blake has expressed interest in settling down for a simpler life with Gwen Stefani sooner rather than later, so this could benefit him.

Introduce ‘The Voice’ All-Stars season

Another popular idea among fans of The Voice is an All-Stars season. There are a few ways the show could go about this. They could bring back the most popular winners from past seasons or include famous non-winners like Morgan Wallen. Plus, they could have the most popular coaches on the panel. As some fans on Reddit have suggested, The Voice: All-Stars could even extend to international shows. Imagine how fierce that competition would be.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

