‘The Voice’: Every Winner From Seasons 14 Through 21 and Where They Are Now

The Voice has coached aspiring artists to victory for more than 10 years now, giving them a chance to record music professionally and get a boost in their careers. We’ve already shared updates on The Voice winners from seasons 1 through 13, so here’s a look at every winner from seasons 14 through 21 and what they’re up to these days.

‘The Voice’ Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd | Trae Patton/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 14 winner: Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly)

Coach Kelly Clarkson’s very first winner (in her very first season) was Brynn Cartelli. At 15 years old, she was the youngest person to ever win the competition. Cartelli signed with Atlantic Records in 2018 and joined Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour. In 2021, she released her first EP, Based on a True Story.

“It’s dramatic, it’s innocent. It’s a documentary of the period of my life between The Voice and now,” her website reads.

Cartelli also joined OneRepublic on their Never Ending Summer Tour in 2022. Her singles “Girl Code” and “Gemini” also came out this year.

Season 15 winner: Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly)

Clarkson won her second season in a row with another young artist, Chevel Shepherd. The country singer opened for Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues Tour in 2018 and released her debut EP, Everybody’s Got a Story, in 2021. Shepherd also made her acting debut in 2020’s Wildfire and appeared in the 2022 film Vengeance. She has released a handful of music videos and continues to perform shows across the U.S.

‘The Voice’ Season 16 winner: Maelyn Jarmon (Team John)

John Legend had his first win in season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon. After The Voice, Jarmon signed with Republic Records and released six covers from The Voice as singles in 2019, including “Unforgettable” with Legend and her original track “Wait For You.” In December 2021, she sang the National Anthem at a Chiefs game, sharing the performance on Instagram.

Season 17 winner: Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Playing The @opry stage only gets sweeter and sweeter! Especially when you get to play with legends like @blakeshelton @todd_tilghman @wendymoten @kolbycooper_ @callistaclark and @nataliegrant ! Thank all yall who came out, watched on tv, or tuned in on the radio! Love all y’all! pic.twitter.com/iKmbaf0Qdv — Jake Hoot (@jakehootmusic) September 12, 2022

Jake Hoot of Team Kelly took home the trophy in season 17. After he won, the Texas native released his original song, “Better Off Without You,” as his first single. He released his debut EP, Love Out of Time, in 2021, featuring “I Would’ve Loved You” with Clarkson. Hoot then released a second EP called Fan Made Tapes. He made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 and is currently touring in Texas and Tennessee.

Season 18 winner: Todd Tilghman (Team Blake)

At 42 years old, Team Blake Shelton’s Todd Tilghman became the oldest contestant to win The Voice. The pastor and singer has released several singles in the past two years, including one with Jake Hoot. His latest single, “Home Wasn’t Built in a Day,” arrived in early September 2022. Tilghman has also been performing in venues across the U.S.

‘The Voice’ Season 19 winner: Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Gwen Stefani’s first winner on The Voice was Carter Rubin in season 19, the youngest male to take home the trophy (15 years old at the time). After his win in 2020, Rubin released a single called “Horoscope.” He has since maintained a presence on his YouTube channel, posting covers and more.

Season 20 winner: Cam Anthony (Team Blake)

Team Blake nabbed another win in season 20 with Cam Anthony. He became The Voice’s fourth Black male winner. The Philadelphia native returned to The Voice in season 21 to share advice with the new contestants. Anthony released a single called “Keep It Between Us” in July 2022. Additionally, he has frequently posted song covers on Instagram.

Season 21 winner: Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom made history on The Voice as the first group to ever win the competition. The day after their victory, the Team Kelly singers released a holiday single called “No Snow for Christmas.” Girl Named Tom currently has several shows lined up throughout the U.S. in 2022 and 2023.

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Tune in to see who takes home the coveted V trophy next.

