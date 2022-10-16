‘The Voice’ Fans Can Keep Up with Retiring Coach Blake Shelton on His New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton is ending his time on The Voice, but he’s not quite finished with reality TV altogether. Earlier this year, USA Network announced the country star’s next project: Barmageddon, a celebrity game show taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Here’s what to know about the upcoming series.

Blake Shelton will coach his final season of ‘The Voice’ in 2023

Shelton shocked fans of The Voice with the news that he would leave the show after its 23rd season, which is expected to air in the spring of 2023. The “Minimum Wage” singer has coached on NBC’s singing competition since 2011.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” his statement read. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

After so many seasons, The Voice fans will definitely notice Shelton’s absence. Thankfully, Barmageddon could fill the cowboy-sized hole in their hearts.

Blake Shelton fans can continue watching him on his new reality game show, ‘Barmageddon,’ with Carson Daly and Nikki Bella

The Voice host Carson Daly formed a close bond with Shelton over the years. Now, they’re taking that bond to the bar. Hosted by WWE champ Nikki Bella, Barmageddon will see Daly serving up drinks as Shelton performs country music at Ole Red, the bar inspired by his hit single of the same name.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said in a press release, per USA Network. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

But wait, there’s more. Barmageddon is a game show, after all. Each episode will pit a pair of celebrities against each other in a series of classic bar games “with a twist.” Some of the games include Drunken Axe Hole, Shelton Darts — a.k.a. Sharts, Keg Curling, and more.

“Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed,” the press release continues. “The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences.”

Carson Daly teased ‘downhome fun’ in ‘Barmageddon’

So, what served as the inspiration for this wacky game show? Good, old-fashioned fun, according to Daly. He announced Barmageddon on Today, revealing that he and Shelton decided to produce “what they know.”

“We know bars and having fun,” he said. “It’s just, the world is a complex place, and this is the opposite of that. It’s just downhome fun.”

Barmageddon does not yet have a release date, but it’s expected to arrive in 2023. In the meantime, fans can continue watching Blake Shelton as a coach on The Voice Season 22. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

