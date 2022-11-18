‘The Voice’ Fans Share Ideas, Artists for an All-Stars Season

It’s about time for the best of the best to return to The Voice. Many fans in the U.S. have been asking for an All-Stars season, featuring talent from all the previous years of NBC’s singing competition. But how exactly would The Voice All-Stars look? Here are some of the best ideas that fans have shared.

Kevin Hawkins performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22. | Trae Patton/NBC

How would an All-Stars season of ‘The Voice’ work?

Many international versions of The Voice, including France, Australia, Thailand, and more, have already done All-Stars seasons. The Voice Australia, for example, brought in several singers from previous seasons, as well as talent from Australia’s Got Talent and The X Factor Australia. The U.S. version of The Voice is long overdue for something like this. And since America’s Got Talent and The Voice are both on NBC, a crossover would make sense.

Many fans have shared other ways to format an All-Stars season. Some Reddit users have suggested a Golden Buzzer-esque Fast Pass, giving each coach one chance to send an artist straight to the Live Playoffs, just like on America’s Got Talent.

Of course, as other fans have suggested, an All-Stars season of The Voice could get tricky when it comes to Blind Auditions. The point is for the coaches to turn their chairs solely based on a singer’s voice. However, if a longtime coach like Blake Shelton recognizes the voice, he could turn around because he already knows the singer. That could create an unfair advantage.

Then again, the coaches don’t always remember returning faces from the previous season, let alone several seasons ago. It could also help to have a mix of returning artists and new artists, so the coaches never know what’s coming next. The Voice producers would likely have to play around with the format to get it just right.

“For complete fairness, why not have All-Stars be winners from every show with a mix of judges from all shows to have a more balanced view? This would encompass the all in ALL-Stars. This is only an idea,” another Redditor suggested.

Which artists should return for ‘The Voice’ All-Stars?

Next, there’s the question of which singers deserve another chance in an All-Stars season. Fans have thrown out many names of past winners, finalists, and favorites.

“I say yes solely because I want to see Alisan Porter [season 10] vs. Maelyn Jarmon [season 16] showdown. Other people I’d love to see again: Lauren Duski [season 12], Dia Frampton [season 1], Juliet Simms [season 2], and Jamar Rogers [season 2],” one fan commented on a thread.

Many people suggested runners-up and others who didn’t win their seasons, including Wendy Moten (season 21), Micah Iverson (season 18), and John Holiday (season 19). Fans have also seen plenty of artists sent home too early in the competition, including Sisaundra Lewis (season 6), Amanda Brown (season 3), and more.

Fan-favorite coaches could also return to ‘The Voice’

Raising a glass to the first night of @nbcthevoice LIVES!!! #TeamBlake is the one to beat!!!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/UvrToaisIN — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: The 3 Highest Paid Judges So Far

The Voice All-Stars would be a great opportunity to bring back some beloved former coaches with wins under their belt. Shelton has announced that he’s leaving after season 23, but an All-Stars season would be an epic last hurrah for the veteran coach. Many fans have asked for Christina Aguilera to return. And even though Adam Levine had controversial moments on The Voice, he might make a nice addition to an All-Stars season, as well.

Some fans have suggested adding a fifth coach to the panel for an All-Stars season. That seat could be reserved for a coach from an international version of the show, like Will.i.am.

“[Will.i.am] has won multiple seasons of The Voice U.K. and Australia could be a great opponent for Blake, Kelly [Clarkson], and [John] Legend,” one fan wrote.

For now, The Voice All-Stars remains just a dream in the U.S. However, fans can watch new episodes of The Voice Season 22 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.