‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 2: Who Did Kate Kalvach Pick as Her Coach?

The Voice Season 22 premiere continued on Sept. 20 with another two hours of Blind Auditions. Last night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello fought over Kate Kalvach, who performed a gentle rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.” Proving himself to be the G.O.A.T., (with an actual goat, no less) Blake landed Kate as his first team member. Elsewhere in the evening, John Legend and Blake experienced the power of the block. Here’s a recap of The Voice Season 22 Episode 2.

Team Legend

Peyton Aldridge, a basketball coach from Mississippi, said he’s ready to “put the ball down and pick up a microphone.” He sang “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band, showing off his raspy voice and country-rock edge. Gwen and John turned, blocking Blake on the way. John complimented his soulful voice. Peyton offered to sing “All of Me,” doing an impromptu duet with John. Gwen said she was interested in helping listeners hear Peyton’s personality. Peyton chose to join Team Legend, giving John his only singer of the night.

Team Gwen

Alyssa Witrado, a 19-year-old singer from California, used music to help her through her parents’ divorce. She sang Gwen’s “Don’t Speak” because she related to the song. Gwen turned immediately, thrilled to hear someone doing her music. Camila turned at the same time. The “Havana” singer complimented Alyssa’s taste in music, although she didn’t seem confident she’d get picked. Meanwhile, Gwen said Alyssa made the song her own and said she was her “dream” artist. Unsurprisingly, Alyssa joined Team Gwen.

Michigan native Sadie Bass grew up loving music, but a case of stage fright kept her from taking to a stage. Now, she’s ready to face her fears on one of the biggest stages of them all. Sadie chose to sing Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy,” feeling like she could relate to its story. Thankfully, she made it through without passing out and earned chair turns from Gwen and Blake. Blake commended Sadie’s bravery, and though Camila didn’t turn, she offered to help Sadie with any other stage fright issues. Sadie chose Gwen because it would “go against the grain.”

Team Camila

Reina Ley is the youngest singer this season so far at 13 years old. The Arizona native is a mariachi singer who has been performing in front of others since she was a child. She auditioned with “Cielito Lindo” by André Rieu, prompting Camila and Gwen to turn their chairs and dance. Camila complimented Reina for singing a mariachi song and encouraged her to sing a pop song in mariachi style if she joined her team. Meanwhile, Gwen said Reina had a “raw” talent in her voice. Reina’s idol is Camila, and that’s exactly who the teen picked as her coach.

Devix, a small-town gig singer from Queens, New York, auditioned with “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. John, Camila, and Gwen turned after some heavy consideration. Camila said she was looking for an alternative/indie-pop artist like Devix for her team. Gwen complimented the singer’s “rich” and “big” vocals, while John said Devix’s “magic” needs to be heard by the world. He also called Devix the male version of Gwen. In the end, Devix found his home with Team Camila. “He’s gonna spice up America’s lives,” she said.

Marcello, a.k.a Chello, a music producer from Pennsylvania, dreams of “leveling up” as a singer. He auditioned with “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington, Jr., earning chair turns from John and Camila. Camila complimented Chello’s tone and his groove on stage. John said he loved watching the singer’s joy in his performance. Camila said she could see herself performing alongside Chello. He picked Camila, and she called him a “sneaky assassin” for her team.

Team Blake

Georgia singer Bryce Leatherwood has been “hooked on country” since he was young and bonded over the genre with his grandfather. He started performing music in college, and now he’s ready to take on a bigger stage. He auditioned with Blake’s version of “Goodbye Time” by Conway Twitty. Singing a coach’s song is always risky, but Blake loved it. And so did Gwen and John.

Blake complimented Bryce’s taste in music and his ability to hit the high notes. Gwen didn’t know the origins of the song, but she turned because she’s a “part-time Oklahoma girl.” John bribed Bryce with a jacket, but he ended up on Team Blake.

The big four-chair turn of The Voice Season 22 Episode 2 went to Kevin Hawkins, a middle school piano teacher from Dallas, Texas. He sang an energetic and soulful cover of Stevie Wonders’ “Isn’t She Lovely.” Kevin could have been a perfect match for John, but Gwen blocked the coach. Camila wanted to help Kevin reach his full potential, while Blake joked that he was the “closest thing to John Legend.” Apparently, that worked, because Kevin joined Team Blake.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 2 continued with Brayden Lape, a 15-year-old singer from Michigan who enjoys basketball, football, and baseball. When he’s not playing sports, though, he’s playing guitar and singing. He auditioned with Niall Horan’s “This Town,” prompting Blake to turn his chair. Camila said she encouraged the veteran Voice coach to turn his chair, and Gwen vowed to steal Brayden in the future. Blake called it the “greatest day” in his career on the show. Blake was always Brayden’s first-choice coach, so this one worked out well.

