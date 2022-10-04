‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 5: Gwen Stefani Is Ready to Be a ‘Momager’ for Young Singers

The Voice Season 22 Episode 5 featured another round of Blind Auditions as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend fought to fill the remaining spots on their teams. Things got a bit heated between Gwen and Blake as the spouses went head-to-head over a few artists. Meanwhile, with only four spots left on her team, Camila raised the bar on turning her chair. Here’s a recap of Monday, Oct. 3’s episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 5.]

Hillary Torchiana on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 5 | Greg Gayne/NBC

Team Legend

The Marilynds — sister duo Kacey and Lindsay — both performed as Miss Maryland in pageants and have been singing together since childhood. They auditioned with Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You.” Camila and John both turned around, enchanted by The Marilynds’ harmonies. The singers revealed that they’d long dreamt of working with John, but Camila pulled out convincing points about her experience with a singing competition. She even used her own mute button on the rest of the coaches, getting revenge on Blake’s move a few weeks ago. Still, that wasn’t enough to win over The Marilynds — they joined Team Legend.

The Voice showed a quick glimpse at two one-chair turns on Team Legend, SOLsong and Kara McKee.

Lana Love, a Glendale, California, singer who works for a dog rescue, has long been a fashionista and a lover of music. Lana’s grandmother always saw her in a singing competition. When she died, Lana knew she had to join The Voice. She showed off some killer high notes with “Candy” by Mandy Moore. John turned his chair and welcomed Lana to his team.

Team Legend so far: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love

Team Gwen

Kique, a Cuban singer from Miami, Florida, has two favorite hobbies: performing music and collecting reptiles. The 18-year-old shared a bit about how joining jazz band helped him feel better about “not fitting the mold” of the typical teen. He auditioned with “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston, earning chair turns from Blake and Gwen. Though John didn’t turn, he complimented the “soulful” rendition. Blake said he was “blown away” by Kique’s pitch and called him a “great singer.” Camila showed her support for Gwen, telling Blake she wanted the best for Kique and the worst for Blake. Gwen did botch Kique’s name, calling him “Kiko,” but he joined her team anyway.

Daysia, 17, was always encouraged by her mother to pursue music. When the singer was 12, her mom died after getting hit by a car. Though she was devastated by her mother’s death, it pushed Daysia to follow her dreams even more. With help from her uncle, she started performing at jazz clubs.

Daysia auditioned with Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.” Both Blake and Gwen turned their chairs, ready to duke it out over the talented teen. Camila said the singer sounded like a “grown-a** woman.” Meanwhile, Blake called Daysia a star. Daysia was pretty starstruck by Gwen, who complimented the singer’s storytelling ability. In the end, she joined Team Gwen.

Team Gwen so far: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia

Team Camila

The Voice Season 22 Episode 5 continued with Zach Newbould, a 19-year-old outdoorsman and a big fan of the show. While Zach’s family isn’t very musically-inclined, he’s always loved performing and hopes to find his sound on The Voice. He sang “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, prompting Gwen and Camila to turn at the same time. Camila insisted that Blake and John must have been drunk enough to not turn around. She said she could help Zach with his nerves and develop his style. Meanwhile, Gwen wanted to be Zach’s “momager.” The teen enjoyed both pitches, but he ultimately went with Team Camila.

Team Camila so far: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould

Team Blake

Hillary Torchiana, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, lost her pets and her belongings in a house fire in 2015. She was homeless for some time, but decided to focus on her music career and started a band. Now, she’s singing Adele’s “Go Easy on Me” on The Voice as a reminder to herself. Blake was the only one to turn his chair, making Hillary an automatic addition to his team. Camila said she was excited to see Hillary’s other song choices. Meanwhile, Blake said he “detected some twang” in the singer’s voice.

Ansley Burns, 15, of South Carolina, went viral on Facebook when her mom posted a video of her belting Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty.” The video even caught Carrie’s attention. Now, Ansley hopes to grab Blake’s attention. She auditioned for The Voice with “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers. Sure enough, Blake turned his chair, blocking Gwen on the way. He loved the young singer’s energy and hoped to help Ansley fine-tune her country voice.

Bodie, a dad of three from Ladera Ranch, California, comes from a musical family and grew up leading worship songs. After he received an alopecia diagnosis, Bodie turned to music to keep his spirits high. He auditioned with The Fray’s “You Found Me,” earning four chair turns. Blake told Bodie he was “desperate” to have the singer on his team and said everyone would remember him. Meanwhile, John said Bodie had a “robust” voice, and Gwen said he was “rare.” Blake’s desperation paid off: Bodie joined his team.

Team Blake so far: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Bodie

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

