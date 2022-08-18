‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Says Kelly Clarkson Was ‘Really Excited’ for Her to Coach

Kelly Clarkson had nothing but support for Camila Cabello taking over on The Voice Season 22. Earlier this year, NBC announced the former Fifth Harmony member would sit in Clarkson’s coaching chair for the upcoming season, giving Clarkson some time off for the summer. And though Clarkson has yet to comment publicly on the new coach, Cabello said in a recent interview the American Idol alum was “excited” for her to take this huge step.

Camila Cabello appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ just weeks before she replaced Clarkson on ‘The Voice.’ | Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Why is Kelly Clarkson not on ‘The Voice’ this season?

Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach in season 14. She’s won the competition four times, including her historic season 21 win with sibling trio Girl Named Tom. The “Since U Been Gone” pop singer has become a beloved coach, so many fans were surprised to see her absence from the season 22 coaching roster. Thankfully, her departure didn’t seem to be for any negative reason; she just wanted some time away from work.

“I literally said ‘no’ to everything this summer. I will not do anything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven’t had a summer off. This is my first summer off. I am taking time,” she said on The Elvis Duran Show in May.

A few weeks later, Clarkson said she planned to spend her summer off with her kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

“I’m just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana, and we’re just gonna be doing nothing,” the talk show host told E! News.

In the meantime, Cabello will fill in for Clarkson on The Voice. She joins veteran coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani in season 22. It’s unclear at this time if Clarkson plans to return for season 23.

Camila Cabello says Kelly Clarkson was ‘excited’ for her to coach on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Clarkson has remained quiet regarding The Voice Season 22. However, while speaking to Extra this week (seen above), Cabello squashed rumors that Clarkson was unhappy with her replacement.

“She was really excited, though, that I was gonna be a coach on here,” Cabello said. “Because I did her show. I’ve only met her one time, and she’s absolutely adorable.”

A few weeks before NBC revealed the season 22 coaching lineup, Cabello appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her latest album, Familia.

Unfortunately, Cabello hasn’t gotten in touch with Clarkson to hear coaching tips. However, she said that her other fellow coaches have been great to her so far. Cabello admitted that Legend, who encouraged her to become a coach on The Voice, gave her the best advice.

“He’ll offer great little tidbits,” she added.

Camila Cabello’s experience on ‘The X Factor’ gave her a ‘unique perspective’ for coaching

Cabello is not entirely new to the world of singing competitions. In fact, that’s how she got her start. Cabello competed on The X Factor as a member of Fifth Harmony in 2012 when she was just 15 years old. The “Havana” singer told Extra the experience really prepared her to coach.

“It gives me a unique perspective,” she said. “Because I was kind of put through the wringer so early. Like, imagine at 15 being like, ‘And now, sing for America!’… So that’s why, when I basically twist my brain up like a pretzel to be like, ‘How do I make this situation not scary?’ It’s like, ‘Because I had to.'”

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

RELATED: When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere and Who Are the Coaches?