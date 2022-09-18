‘The Voice’ Season 22: What Coaches Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson Have in Common, According to Blake Shelton

Camila Cabello joins the panel of coaches on The Voice Season 22, replacing Kelly Clarkson. However, according to coach Blake Shelton, it feels like Clarkson never left. That’s because she and Cabello apparently share a personality trait. Here’s what Shelton said about his new co-star and what else Clarkson and Cabello have in common.

‘The Voice’ coaches Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello | Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Camila Cabello replaces Kelly Clarkson as a coach on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

The Voice announced in the spring that former Fifth Harmony member Cabello would take over for Clarkson in the upcoming season. She joins Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani on the panel. While some fans were disappointed to see Clarkson exit after eight seasons, Cabello has already proven herself to be a fearless coach and a match for Shelton.

Clarkson, who took time off this summer to be with her kids, recently gave Cabello her stamp of approval.

“I think she’s gonna just excel in that situation,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s very comfortable in her skin and I think that’s what it takes to be a coach and to be able to coach people. You have to be comfortable first and foremost.”

Blake Shelton says Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson share 1 trait

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shelton briefly teased what it’s like to have Cabello on set. The “No Body” singer revealed that Clarkson and Cabello have something in common: their talkativeness.

“Have you met Camila? She’s got a lot to say, that girl,” Shelton said. “I mean, she talks a lot. Kelly’s not on this season, but [Camila] makes up for it. Camila has a lot to say.”

Apparently, Shelton came up with a way to combat Cabello’s wordy speeches. Fallon aired a hilarious clip from The Voice Season 22 that showed Shelton hitting a mute button on his chair to turn off Cabello’s microphone.

“Can ya’ll hear her? You can’t hear her? I know because my mute button really does work, doesn’t it?” Shelton joked. “It’s part of my contract.”

Cabello and Clarkson both come from singing competitions

A talkative nature isn’t the only thing Cabello and Clarkson have in common. Both pop stars have their own experiences with singing competitions, which gives them a unique edge on The Voice. Clarkson became the first winner of American Idol in 2002, and she has used that knowledge to give advice to her team members in the past. Meanwhile, Cabello got her start on The X Factor with Fifth Harmony in 2012.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cabello said she thinks her time on The X Factor can give her an advantage on The Voice because she knows “what it’s like to be in that setting.”

“The behind-the-scenes of these shows are kind of like a boot camp. They’re very extreme,” she said. “It’s like an extreme version of everything, like everything is really fast-paced, you have to be on TV a few days a week, and [it] feels so high-stakes, because you can be sent home or the experience can be cut short at any moment. So I think I know specifically what it’s like to deal with the stress of that situation, especially at a really young age, and especially with no experience before.”

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

