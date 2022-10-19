‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 10 Recap: John Legend Makes an Epic Save, Camila Cabello Ready to Go Home

It was another night of epic Battle Rounds on The Voice Season 22 Episode 10. Camila Cabello felt the pressure of coaching as she faced a tough decision that made her want to just go home. Elsewhere in the evening, Blake Shelton gave a teen a chance to keep developing their talent, and John Legend used his only Save. Here’s a recap of Tuesday night’s episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 10.]

Benny Weag performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 10. | Tina Thorpe/NBC

Team Legend

The Voice showed a glimpse of a battle between Morgan Taylor and SOLsong. Morgan won because of her powerful tone.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 10 continued with Team Legend’s duo, The Marilynds, and Parijita Bastola, a four-chair turn that made history. They sang The Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love.” John’s advisor, Jazmine Sullivan, loved the harmony between the three singers, but John thought they could split some of the harmonies into solos.

After the soulful performance, Blake said The Marilynds were perfectly in sync, and he loved Parijita’s confidence. Gwen saw a major improvement in the duo since their Blind Audition. John said The Marilynds delivered a strong performance, while Parijita connected to the song very well. John named Parijita the winner and decided to save The Marilynds because they “have something special to offer.”

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Kim Cruse

Team Gwen

Fans caught a quick look at Team Gwen Stefani’s Daysia singing with Julia Aslani. Gwen named Daysia the winner, telling her she had an “incredible spirit.”

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Camila’s first battle of the night paired Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller on Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.” Both singers live in the pop genre with a little bit of “weird,” according to the coach. Camila’s advisor, Charlie Puth, said Sydney had a “haunting” voice that paired well with Eric’s drama. Sydney and Eric delivered a completely unique rendition of the famous tune, and the coaches couldn’t get enough. Gwen said it was “weird” in a good way, and she couldn’t “keep her eyes off” Eric. Meanwhile, Blake was shocked by Sydney’s vocals. Camila felt overwhelmed by the decision, but she chose Eric for his “captivating” nature.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Sasha Hurtado, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Steven McMorran, Constance Howard, Jaeden Luke

Team Blake

Blake paired Benny Weag with Brayden Lape on “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum. Blake’s advisor, Jimmie Allen, admired Brayden’s “country John Mayer vibe.” He advised the singers to try to stop using their guitars as crutches during their performance. Meanwhile, Blake said Brayden, only 15 years old, had to prove his voice could match that of a more experienced vocalist. After the battle, Camila complimented the “crack” in Brayden’s voice. John said he loved the tone of Benny’s voice, but added that he “pushed too much” sometimes. Blake loved Benny’s stage presence, but he chose Brayden because of the teen’s potential.

Team Blake showed a quick battle between America’s Got Talent alum Ansley Burns and Eva Ullmann. Eva won.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullmann, The Dryes, Hillary Torchiana, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Here’s Why the Coaches Wear the Same Clothes Every Week