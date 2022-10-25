‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 11 Recap: John Legend on His Feet After ‘Unbelievable’ Cover of His Song

The Voice Season 22 Episode 11 brought the penultimate night of Battle Rounds, and the competition really heated up. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello found themselves singing along to a fun duet. Elsewhere in the evening, John gave a standing ovation to a duo that sang his song. Here’s a recap of the Oct. 24 episode.

Team Legend

John paired Kim Cruse, a four-chair turn, with David Andrew, who once served as Legend’s body double at a show. He assigned Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” encouraging them to perform a laid-back rendition. John’s advisor, Jazmine Sullivan, said David had a “sweet tone” that paired well with Kim’s bold vocals. After the battle, Blake said Kim’s voice sounded like she had a “sprinkle from God,” and Camila said she had “one of the best voices she’s ever heard.” Gwen got a little flirty with David, complimenting his style. John said he noticed a clarity in David’s voice, but he admired Kim’s control and wanted to see more from her.

Team Gwen

For Team Gwen’s first battle of the night, the coach paired Tanner Howe and Kique. She had them sing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, hoping they could sing the iconic song in the way it was written. Gwen encouraged Tanner to take his voice a bit higher. Tanner and Kique felt a bit overpowered by one another in rehearsals, but they worked well together in the final performance.

The coaches happily sang along with the duo, and John called it an “entertaining” rendition. Meanwhile, Blake and Camila thought Kique had a voice like no other artist. Gwen thanked Tanner for nailing those high notes, and she was pleasantly surprised by Kique. She named Kique the winner, calling him a “diamond in the rough.”

Next, Gwen paired Alyssa Witrado with Ian Harrison. As fans may recall, Alyssa won over Gwen with a rendition of “Don’t Speak” in the Blind Auditions. The coach had Alyssa and Ian sing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” to go along with their “quirky, stylistic voices.” Gwen told the singers to bring “theater” to the performance and show off their personalities.

After the battle, John called Alyssa and Ian “freakin’ cool,” and he said Ian dominated the haunting tune. Meanwhile, Blake noticed “two different versions of Ian.” Gwen ultimately named Alyssa the winner — a decision she didn’t expect to make, but she thought Alyssa had a unique stage presence. John couldn’t let Ian go, though, so he used his Steal.

Team Camila

The Voice Season 22 Episode 11 continued with a battle between Sasha Hurtado and Devix. They sang “Electric Feel” by MGMT. Team Camila’s advisor, Charlie Puth, said the two of them sounded “like a band” already. However, Camila thought Sasha and Devix needed to work through some nerves — thanks to her singing competition experience, she could help with that. Camila also offered some technical advice before sending the singers on their way.

Sasha and Devix’s slow, moody rendition earned a standing ovation from their coach, as well as John and Gwen. Gwen couldn’t believe Devix’s “beautiful” voice, and John called it his “favorite performance of the day.” In the end, Camila went with Devix. However, Gwen used her Steal on Sasha, explaining that the singer needs “a little bit of love.”

Team Blake

Blake paired Hillary Torchiana with Kevin Hawkins on John Legend’s “Preach.” (After all, John was blocked during Kevin’s Blind Audition, so it was the least Blake could do.) Blake’s advisor, Jimmie Allen, said he got “lost” in the song, but Blake thought Hillary and Kevin could take it up a notch.

Performing a coach’s song is no simple task. However, they wowed John, even though he’s notoriously picky about artists covering his music. He said Hillary captured the depth of the tune, and he regretted not being able to have Kevin on his team. Blake said both artists sounded “unbelievable,” but he wanted to see more from Kevin, choosing him as the winner.

Team Blake’s next battle pit four-chair turn Kate Kalvach against Madison Hughes. The coach assigned “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison. Jimmie compared Kate to Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks, complimenting her “intimate passion.” Meanwhile, Blake said Madison had to push her way out of her comfort zone. But when it came to the battle, the coach was all smiles as he watched Madison and Kate. Gwen said she admired Madison’s “tenderness,” and Blake compared her voice to Elvis Presley. Still, he named Kate the winner because of the way she connected with the song.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

