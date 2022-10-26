‘The Voice Season 22 Episode 12 Recap: Broadway-Worthy Performance Tops Final Night of Battles

It’s the final night of Battle Rounds, and the teams are looking strong. On The Voice Season 22 Episode 12, coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello made their last eliminations before the Knockouts. Everyone was on their feet after a Broadway-level performance, and the final Save kept one lucky artist from going home. Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 12.]

Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 12. | Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Team Legend

John paired four-chair turn Omar Cardona with Lana Love on “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. The team’s advisor, Jazmine Sullivan, considered Omar “one of the biggest threats” on the show. Meanwhile, John thought the tune was also a great fit for Lana’s theatrics. Their incredible pop-rock rendition earned a standing ovation from the coaches. Even Blake got on his feet, comparing it to a Broadway performance. He called Omar one of his “favorite singers of all time.” Meanwhile, Camila was impressed by Lana’s ability to get into character. John loved Omar’s confidence, naming him the winner because of his “range, quality, soul, and control.”

The Voice Season 22 Episode 12 continued with a quick look at Kara McKee versus Peyton Aldridge. John named Peyton the winner.

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison

Team Gwen

Battles szn is tough stuff oooooof @vicciconstance, Kara McKee, Peyton Aldridge, Kayla Von Der Heide, Sadie Bass, Chello pic.twitter.com/KxVyYizmkJ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

Another quick look showed Kayla Von Der Heide and Sadie Bass. Gwen loved Kayla’s storytelling voice and named her the winner.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado

Team Camila

dance floor anthem “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is HERE with @andrewigbokidi and @NewbouldZach pic.twitter.com/vISeOujgvw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Shares His Secret to Never Getting Tired of the Show

For her first battle of the night, Camila pit Andrew Igbokidi against Zach Newbould. She assigned an emotional piano version of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. Andrew experienced some anxiety about the performance, but a pep talk from Camila helped him through it. Her advisor, Charlie Puth, told Andrew to “own it” if he made any mistakes. After a moving battle, Gwen said she enjoyed the contrast between Zach’s alternative style and the pop song. Meanwhile, Blake thought Andrew could have done better. In the end, Camila recognized the growth of both singers, but she chose Andrew as the winner because she wants to bring out his confidence.

Chello went head-to-head with Constance Howard in another quick battle. Camila picked Chello.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

Team Blake

Blake’s final battle featured Bryce Leatherwood and The Dryes. The coach assigned “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn, because of its country message, perfect for these contestants. Blake recognized Bryce’s challenge of blending well with a duo, and advisor Jimmie Allen encouraged The Dryes to bring out higher notes. After their performance, Camila said she noticed the timing seemed off at the start, but the singers said they couldn’t hear the audio cues. Meanwhile, Gwen complimented “Mr. Leatherwood’s” warm tone, and John found himself “drawn to the Dryes.”

Blake commended the group for powering through the audio troubles. He loved both artists, but Bryce won for his “unshakeable” focus — and his totally country last name. But it’s not the end of the road for The Dryes; Blake finally used his Save.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Eva Ullmann, The Dryes, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.