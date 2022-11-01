‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 13 Recap: Halloween Brings Scary Good Three-Way Knockouts

The Voice Season 22’s Halloween episode brought no tricks or treats, but there was a twist: Three-way Knockouts. Instead of two teammates going head-to-head on songs of their choice, three teammates competed against each other. But still, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello could choose only one artist to move forward in each round (with the exception of Steals), making for even higher stakes. Here’s a recap of The Voice Season 22 Episode 13.

Team Legend

John paired The Voice history-making artist Parijitia Bastola with Valerie Harding and Peyton Aldridge because they would all sing different styles. Parijita wanted to sing Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind,” while Valerie chose “Weak” by SWV. John suggested a change to Valerie’s melody, bringing her voice a bit higher. Then, Peyton sang Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.” John admired the “grit” and soul in Peyton’s vocals, but he wanted to change some melodies to a lower key.

After the Knockouts, Blake was blown away by Parijita’s voice at only 17 years old. Meanwhile, he thought Peyton could loosen up his body language. Camila loved the rich tone in Valerie’s voice, but she was also impressed with Parijita’s maturity. John agreed, telling Parijita she “owned” the performance. He thought Valerie’s and Peyton’s performances were a bit shaky at first, but both artists improved. In the end, he named Parijita the winner for her “stage presence and beautiful tone.”

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison

Team Gwen

ok so "Vienna" is the world's coziest song and @rowangracemusic does it more than justice <3 pic.twitter.com/zezmvehXJ9 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 1, 2022

The Voice Season 22 Episode 13 continued with Kique, Rowan Grace, and Destiny Leigh, whom Gwen selected because of their young ages and similar styles. Destiny chose to sing “the hardest song in the entire world,” as Gwen put it — “Impossible” by Christina Aguilera. The coach admitted that she was nervous for Destiny at first, but the singer pulled it off in rehearsal. However, Gwen said Destiny needed to bring more attitude to the tune. Kique opted to sing a slower yet energetic rendition of Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Gwen encouraged Kique to show off his range with low and high notes. Rowan chose Billy Joel’s “Vienna,” and Gwen complimented the teen’s rasp and emotion.

All four coaches gave Kique a standing ovation for his unique performance. John said his rendition was “audacious.” Meanwhile, he thought Rowan sang a “haunting” cover. Blake said Destiny looked like a star, but Kiquie really blew him away. Camila said Kique “skipped 20 levels” to reach his highest potential. Gwen ultimately chose Kique as the winner, but Blake pressed his button to steal Rowan because he loved her voice.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Kayla Von Der Heide, Kique, Daysia, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins

Team Camila

Chello, Morgan Myles, and Orlando Mendez went up against each other in Team Camila’s first Three-Way Knockout. Morgan sang Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now,” and Camila noticed that Morgan seemed nervous. She encouraged the singer to work on her stage confidence. Then, Chello pulled out his guitar for Justin Bieber’s “Hold On.” The coach had Chello bring the song down a half-step to better suit his “sultry” tone. Orlando chose to sing “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw, and he got emotional in rehearsal as he dedicated the tune to his late uncle. But Camila thought that connection to the song would make Orlando all the more powerful.

Gwen complimented Chello’s song choice, noting that it “showed a different side” of him. Meanwhile, she could tell Orlando put his real emotions into the song. John and Blake thought Orlando could have crooned a bit more but agreed that he connected with the tune. Camila said Morgan had “an incredible ability” to show emotion, and she picked her as the winner.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Reina Ley, Devix, Andrew Igbokidi, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

Team Blake

Team Blake’s first Three-way Knockout featured The Dryes, Kevin Hawkins, and Bodie. Bodie chose to sing “Better Now” by Post Malone, hoping to provide his own twist. In rehearsal, Blake told Bodie that his cover felt incomplete. Meanwhile, Kevin sang Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work,” and the coach was blown away by his falsetto voice — although part of Blake felt Kevin could tone it down just a bit. Team Blake‘s duo, The Dryes, selected “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris. Blake suggested that the couple ditch their guitars for this cover.

After the performances, Camila said she was mesmerized by The Dryes, and she wanted more “body language” from Kevin. John loved Bodie’s execution of Post Malone’s song and the passion he saw in The Dryes. Finally, Blake named Bodie the winner because he has a unique voice and personality. But Camila and Gwen both hit their button to steal Kevin, and he moved over to Team Gwen.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Eva Ullmann, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen, Rowan Grace

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.