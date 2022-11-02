‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 14 Recap: Three-Way Knockout Unleashes a Dragon on Team Legend

The Voice Season 22 Episode 14 showcased another night of the show’s brand new Three-Way Knockouts. John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton narrowed down their teams with tough eliminations after energetic performances. One Knockout even had the coaches comparing an artist to a dragon. Who went home on Nov. 1? Read on to find out.

Team Legend

John’s first Knockout of the night pit Omar Jose Cardona against Morgan Taylor and Ian Harrison. Ian chose to sing Young the Giant’s “Cough Syrup,” and John said he had a unique sound. However, he encouraged Ian to lean into the “rockstar” image on stage. Meanwhile, Morgan sang “I Got You I Feel Good” by James Brown, adding her own sultry twist to the start of the tune. John had no criticism of her in rehearsal. Then, there was Omar, a four-chair turn, who wanted to perform Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” with a soulful style. John told Omar to make sure he was in the moment on stage.

After the energetic performances, Blake told Morgan that it was her best cover yet. He was almost impressed with the inhale that Omar pulled off during “Radioactive.” Camila recognized the “dragon” in Omar, while Gwen admired Ian’s “amazing tones.” John said Omar “unleashed the dragon” when necessary, and he named him the winner. The coach added that Omar is one of the best artists he’s seen so far.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, Kim Cruse

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani’s team did not have a Knockout in this episode. Fans can tune in next week to see Team Gwen’s performances.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Kayla Von Der Heide, Kique, Daysia, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins

Team Camila

The Voice Season 22 Episode 14 offered a quick look at Eric Who’s performance of “Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King. He was named the winner of Team Camila’s Three-Way Knockout with Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Andrew Igbokidi, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Kate Kalvach

Team Blake

Blake paired Kate Kalvach with Bryce Leatherwood and Jay Allen. After Jay nearly caused Blake and Gwen to break up during the Battles, the coach was looking forward to seeing his performance. Jay sang “Prayed For You” by Matt Stell, and Blake said he sounded like a star. However, he thought the singer took the lighthearted tune a bit too seriously. Bryce picked “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band, a particularly tough tune. The coach called Bryce “solid, hardcore country.” Finally, Blake’s pop artist, Kate, gave some contrast to the country with Justin Bieber’s “Anyone.” Blake encouraged Kate to embrace a more nasally voice.

Kate and John jumped to their feet for Kate’s performance. Camila loved the emotion in Kate’s voice. Likewise, she noticed Jay becoming teary during his performance as he sang to his fiancé in the audience. John caught pitchiness in Bryce’s cover, but he was still impressed. Blake ultimately named Bryce the winner. However, Camila and John both hit their button to steal Kate. Camila asked Kate to marry her and offered to give her everything. In the end, Kate joined Team Camila.

Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Eva Ullmann, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Rowan Grace

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.