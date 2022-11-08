‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 15 Recap: Gwen Stefani Reduced to Tears by Tough Knockout Decision

The Voice Season 22 Episode 15 closed out the three-way Knockout Rounds. Coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Camila Cabello made the final eliminations on their teams before the Live Playoffs. Meanwhile, John put his Steal to good use, and Gwen broke down in tears as she spoke about how proud she was of her team. Here’s what happened on Monday, Nov. 7’s episode.

Team Legend

Team Legend’s last three-way Knockout pit Emma Brooke, The Marilynds, and Kim Cruse against each other because of their different sounds. The Marilynds sang Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” and John loved their harmonies. However, he thought the duo could have used more control. Emma chose “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett, with a goal of showing off her vulnerable side. Kim wanted to sing Tina Turner’s version of “I Can’t Stand the Rain” to prove that she could bring an edge to her music. John suggested that Kim add a “country stank” to the tune.

Camila was dancing on her feet for the entirety of Kim’s performance. She said Kim “set the stage on fire.” Blake was blown away by The Marilynd’s performance and said Kim was “drowning in the sauce.” Finally, John loved that Emma was able to capture the angry twist of Gabby’s song. He also complimented The Marilynd’s authenticity. In the end, Kim moved on to the Live Playoffs.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

Team Gwen

Team Gwen‘s first Knockout of the night featured Cara Brindisi, Kayla Von Der Heide, and Justin Aaron. Cara chose to sing “Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt, hoping it would be an opportunity to show off her belting skills. Gwen said she could tell Cara stepped out of her comfort zone with the song choice. However, she wanted Cara to get a bit more “flirty.”

Justin chose “Can We Talk” by Kevin Campbell to showcase his style. The coach called Justin her “most skilled singer,” but she hoped Justin would show more “swag.” Finally, Kayla opted to sing R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” and Gwen commended her ability to make the song her own.

After their performances, Camila called it the “sexiest” Knockout round. She flirted with Justin a bit and said his rendition entered “superstar land,” and Blake agreed. Meanwhile, John complimented the “flutter” in Kayla’s voice. The Knockout round brought Gwen to tears as she struggled to pick a winner. However, she ultimately picked Justin because he proved how gifted he really was.

The final Knockout for Team Gwen featured Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Sasha Hurtado. Sasha sang Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain,” and the coach encouraged her to take a “less is more” approach. Daysia chose “Get Here” by Oleta Adams. Gwen noticed a lack of control in the teen’s voice, but the song choice was perfect. Alyssa sang Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” ready to finally have her “Freddie Mercury moment.” Gwen thought Alyssa needed more of an edge to her cover.

Once again, Camila jumped to her feet and danced during Alyssa’s energetic performance. Daysia slowed things down a bit, but the coaches were mesmerized, and Gwen shed a few more tears. John called Daysia an “old soul” and thought Sasha had a flawless delivery. Meanwhile, Blake said he’d go with Sasha. In the end, Gwen had a near-impossible decision to make, but she chose Alyssa. However, John gave Sasha a second chance, finally using his Steal.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins

Team Camila

The Voice Season 22 Episode 15 continued with Team Camila’s Devix, Andrew Igbokidi, and Steven McMorran. Andrew chose another R.E.M. song, “Everybody Hurts,” and Camila said he had a “special” tone. However, she had him run laps around the stage and “flap his arms like spaghetti” to loosen up. Meanwhile, Steven sang Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain” and became emotional as he dedicated the song to his wife. Camila encouraged Steven to bring the song down to a lower octave. Devix went with “Yellow” by Coldplay; Camila thought his rendition was “stunning,” but she thought he could be more expressive.

Gwen reminded Andrew that she has been “obsessed” with him since the Blinds, and John was excited to see his growth as an artist. Camila complimented Andrew’s tone but said he could have done better with a different song. She ultimately named Devix the winner, calling him a “creative force.”

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach

Team Blake

Blake grouped Austin Montgomery, Eva Ullman, and Brayden Lape because they’re the youngest members of his team. Austin chose to sing “You Look So Good in Love” by George Strait for his grandmother, and Blake suggested that he “tame” his vibrato. Meanwhile, Eva picked Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” showing off her range. Brayden opted to sing Brett Young’s “Mercy,” and Blake encouraged him to sing from a place of heartbreak.

Gwen fell in love with Brayden in a “mom” way, noting that she could tell he would be popular among fans. John thought Eva “nailed” her Ariana cover. Finally, Blake thought Brayden delivered a “spot-on” performance, and he named the 16-year-old the winner. The coach feels confident that Brayden could win it all.

Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, Rowan Grace

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.