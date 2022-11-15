‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 16 Recap: Kate Kalvach Handles Technical Issue ‘Like a Pro’ in First Live Show

The Voice Season 22 Episode 16 marked the start of the Live Playoffs. The Top 16, made up of four artists from each team, performed for audience votes. Camila Cabello was thrilled to get a taste of her first-ever live show on The Voice, while Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend beamed with pride at their artists. Here’s a recap of the performances on Monday, Nov. 14.

Team Legend

Classic rocker Omar Jose Cardona kicked things off with “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. He set the tone for the evening with his energetic rendition, and Camila couldn’t believe how well he engaged with the crowd. Meanwhile, John called Omar’s voice “out of this world” and said he had incredible range, energy, and soul. “I’m just lucky to be your coach,” John added.

Next on Team Legend, Kim Cruse sang Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).” She showed off her powerful voice with a soulful cover that had John and even Blake on their feet. Blake said her powerhouse style felt like an attack on him — in a good way, of course. John added that Kim has made “smart” choices in her song selections.

John stole Sasha Hurtado from Team Gwen after she started on Team Camila. The newest addition to Team Legend sang Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” featuring an impressive run toward the end. Gwen admitted she was jealous of Sasha and proud of her former team member. John said he noticed Sasha’s confidence.

Finally, Team Legend’s youngest member, history-making The Voice artist Parijita Bastola, performed Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again.” The slow ballad showcased the 17-year-old’s control and emotion. All Camila could do was scream for her “amazing” rendition. Meanwhile, John said her performance cast a spell on everyone.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado, Parijita Bastola

Team Gwen

The Voice Season 22 Episode 16 continued with Team Gwen’s Kique. The 18-year-old singer performed Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” but he gave the tune a completely new sound by slowing it down. John said Kique exuded confidence and added his own personality to the song, while Gwen complimented Kique’s creativity and star power.

Kevin Hawkins came up next after Gwen stole him from her husband’s team in the Knockouts. He sang “Skate” by Silk Sonic, giving the tune a ’70s flair. Blake called Kevin “the one that got away” and said he enjoyed his entertainer side. Then, Gwen said Kevin “blossomed” on stage.

Next, Alyssa Witrado took another shot at a coach’s song after her success with singing “Don’t Speak” in the Blinds. She performed “Angels Like You” by former coach Miley Cyrus, and Camila said she could have channeled more emotion. However, Gwen recognized the difficulty of the song and commended Alyssa for being so in tune.

Justin Aaron closed out Team Gwen’s performances with Luther Vandross’ “Here and Now.” His soulful cover earned a standing ovation from all four coaches. John said he noticed Justin “coming out of his shell,” and Gwen said Justin’s performance was better than anything she could have dreamt for.

Team Gwen: Kique, Kevin Hawkins, Alyssa Witrado, Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Phenomenal four-chair turn Morgan Myles kicked things off for Team Camila’s live performances. She sang Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly,” showing off her country twang accompanied by her guitar. Blake said Morgan was “so freakin’ good.” Meanwhile, Camila loved her emotion and said the performance was “beautiful.”

Eric Who continued the show with a cover of Adele’s “Rumor Has It,” and he promised to “heat it up.” The singer incorporated his sass as he turned it into a concert-worthy rock tune. John couldn’t get enough of Eric’s personality and creativity. Meanwhile, Camila said he commanded the stage and woke everybody up with the “Eric Who show.”

Kate Kalvach, originally on Team Blake, planned to “rock it” with Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One.” She had some technical difficulty with her inner earpiece, but that didn’t break Kate’s focus. The coaches complimented her professionalism, revealing that they couldn’t tell she had any trouble. Camila called Kate’s voice “magical and angelic.”

Devix closed out Team Camila’s performances with Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.” He showed off his rock ‘n’ roll side with the electric guitar. John said Devix’s voice could be on the radio, although he wished Devix would have “thrown himself out there” a little more. Meanwhile, Camila said he “seemed like he had fun.”

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach, Devix

Team Blake

Finally, it was time for the “old man team,” as host Carson Daly put it. Bryce Leatherwood went up first as Team Blake’s “authentic country superstar.” He sang “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” by Travis Tritt, completing his country cover with a cowboy hat and a guitar. John called the song a “perfect choice” for Bryce, and Blake couldn’t contain his excitement over Bryce’s talent. He was sure Bryce would make it to the next round of live shows.

Rowan Grace, stolen from Team Gwen, is now Team Blake’s “17-year-old powerhouse.” She performed “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease and showcased her incredible range. Gwen said Rowan did a great job on her new team, while Blake said Rowan “threw herself into the front-running” with her “solid” performance.

Brayden Lape went up next with “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis. Camila said it was her favorite performance of Brayden’s so far because of his “effortless” talent. Blake added that the teen sounded “perfect” and predicted that he would someday be on the radio, with or without The Voice.

Alternative-pop singer Bodie closed out The Voice Season 22 Episode 16 as Team Blake’s “one-in-a-million artist.” He sang Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” showing off his emotional side with the slow ballad. Bodie’s rendition brought Gwen to tears as she said she didn’t expect to hear anything like that from him. Meanwhile, Blake said Bodie blew everyone away.

Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape, Bodie

Who will move to the Top 13? Find out tomorrow on The Voice Season 22’s first live results show.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.