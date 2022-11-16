‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 17 Recap: Kevin Hawkins Makes Audience Roar with Shocking High Notes

It’s the first live results show of the season! The Voice Season 22 Episode 17 revealed the results of audience voting after Monday night’s performances. As the artists with the most votes moved forward, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend each chose one teammate to compete for the Instant Save spot. That winner secured the final spot in the Top 13. Additionally, Battle Advisor Charlie Puth took to the stage with a performance. Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s results.

Bryce Leatherwood and Rowan Grace await results on 'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 17.

Team Blake

Blake’s team went up first for results. America voted to save Bodie and Brayden Lape. Meanwhile, Blake could either save Rowan Grace or Bryce Leatherwood. He thought both of them “killed it” in last night’s performances, but he picked Rowan to move forward. Bryce will compete for the Wildcard Instant Save.

Before the next results, Charlie Puth performed a medley of songs from his latest album, Charlie.

Team Legend

Next up, America’s votes gave Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona spots in the Top 13. John had to choose between Sasha Hurtado and Kim Cruse. He said Sasha was wonderful to work with, and he’s loved Kim since the Blind Auditions. However, he pushed Kim to the next round, leaving Sasha to perform for the Instant Save.

Team Gwen

On Gwen’s team, America’s favorites were Kique and Justin Aaron. Gwen could save Alyssa Witrado or Kevin Hawkins. She admitted she hadn’t thought about it much, but she complimented Kevin’s ability to entertain. In the end, Gwen saved Alyssa because she’s an artist she dreamt of working with. Kevin went on to perform for the Instant Save.

Team Camila

Finally, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Devix moved forward with America’s votes. Camila had to choose between Kate Kalvach and Eric Who. The coach told Kate she had a “spectacular” voice, while Kevin is “the whole package.” She went with Eric, sending Kate to the Instant Save.

Wildcard Instant Save performances

The Voice Season 22 Episode 17 continued with the Wildcard Instant Save performances. Bryce went up first with “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington. Blake said Bryce “never disappoints,” and he’s confident the country singer has a shot at moving forward.

Next, Sasha sang Sia’s “Elastic Heart.” John loved the song choice because it showcased Sasha’s “resilience.” He added that she sounded “beautiful” and confident on stage.

Kevin Hawkins went up next with “Redbone” by Donald Glover, complete with ear-piercing high notes. All four coaches gave a standing ovation as the crowd roared, bringing Kevin to tears. Meanwhile, Gwen called Kevin an “incredible artist” with great style.

Finally, Kate sang “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus. Gwen and Camila got emotional, and Camila called the performance “magical.” With that, viewers had five minutes to vote for the winner of the Instant Save.

And the Wildcard Instant Save winner is … Bryce Leatherwood!

Team standings:

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse Team Gwen: Kique, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado

Kique, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who Team Blake: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.