‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 18 Recap: Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie Stand Out with Star Power

The Voice Season 22 Episode 18 continued the Live Playoffs as the Top 13 performed songs that changed their lives. Viewers also got to see coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello enjoy some one-on-one time with each teammate in rehearsals. Tonight, fans will be able to vote for the artists they want to see in the Top 10.

Bodie performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 18. | Trae Patton/NBC

Team Gwen

Kique opened the show with Stevie Wonder‘s “Superstition” because of his band teacher, who helped him find his love for music. In rehearsal, Gwen encouraged the 19-year-old to have fun with his performance. He could have loosened up a bit and channeled more energy on stage, but the coaches loved his voice. Camila said Kique “grew into” his “heavy voice.” Gwen agreed that he made the song his own.

Alyssa Witrado went up next for Team Gwen. She sang Selena’s “Dreaming of You” in honor of her late grandfather. By the end of rehearsal, Gwen thought Alyssa sounded like a whole new person. Her performance earned a standing ovation from Gwen, and Camila said she admired Alyssa’s “charismatic” and “contagious” energy. Gwen added that she heard “all sides” of Alyssa’s voice with the tune.

Team Gwen’s final performance of the night was sung by Justin Aaron. He chose “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, drawing from his personal experience with depression. Gwen encouraged Justin to get emotional on stage. He had the coaches on their feet as he screamed the song with passion in his voice. John called Justin “incredible,” and Gwen was in awe of the way he “took it to the next level.”

Team Gwen: Kique, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado

Team Blake

Bryce Leatherwood, the Instant Save winner from last week, performed George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning.” He hoped to do Strait justice with his rendition, and Blake had faith that Bryce would kill it. The singer sounded and looked like pure country as he strummed his guitar in his cowboy hat, leather jacket, and boots. John complimented the natural fit of the song to Bryce’s voice, and Blake gave Bryce a standing ovation.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 18 continued with Rowan Grace, who loved singing ABBA as a child. She opted to perform “The Winner Takes It All.” The song felt a bit too low for Rowan’s range at times, but she redeemed herself with some higher notes. John said Rowan’s voice sounded “graceful” and “supple,” and he admired the power she had in the bigger notes. Blake said the 17-year-old had a unique sound and the ability to transform iconic songs.

Bodie sang “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers in honor of his wife. He slowed down the tune, showing off the gentle side of his voice. (In Blake’s words, he “Bodie-fied” the song.) All four coaches were on their feet for Bodie, and Gwen broke down in tears. She couldn’t believe that Bodie isn’t already a “huge star.” Meanwhile, Blake said everyone could connect with Bodie.

Brayden Lape closed out Team Blake with Sam Hunt’s version of Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over.” Blake said he “couldn’t help but root for” the 16-year-old as he finds his way in the music world. After Brayden’s performance, Gwen said she loved his “pure” nature. Blake added that he could see a bright future for his teammate.

Team Blake: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila

Indie-pop artist Devix wanted to sing Arctic Monkey’s “R U Mine?” to show off his raspy rock side. In rehearsal, he felt concerned about his stage presence, admitting that he focuses too much on the song and forgets to “break loose.” But that wasn’t an issue when it came to his live rendition, and Camila fan-girl screamed as Gwen struggled to find words to describe Devix’s growth. John complimented the rasp in his voice, and Camila called him a “superstar.”

Eric Who showed off his vulnerable side with an Elvis Presley classic: “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” He dedicated it to his first love, who helped him see the song differently. Camila said it was her favorite song choice of Eric’s so far. The singer even put on a toned-down look with black hair and a basic black outfit to match the simplicity of his rendition. John said Eric made a bold and unexpected choice, but it paid off in the end and showed the depth of his voice. Camila agreed, calling Eric “brave and fearless.”

Morgan Myles closed out Team Camila with “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé, connecting it to her experience in the male-dominated country music world. She offered a country spin on the tune akin to Reba McEntire’s rendition. Morgan’s passion was clear as she channeled raspy tones and stomped around the stage. Gwen said she “picked the perfect song,” while Camila said the performance reminded her of Morgan’s four-chair-turn Blind audition.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who

Team Legend

the showmanship of this one… Omar Jose Cardona mannnn pic.twitter.com/C0qvl2ML5j — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 22, 2022

Omar Jose Cardona shared a touching story about how “In the Name of Love” by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha saved him from a dark place and helped him realize he needed to change. John said it was the perfect song for Omar, allowing him to show his vulnerable side. Omar’s passionate performance had the coach standing on his feet and shaking his head in disbelief. Camila called him “one of the most skillful singers” this season, and she was glad to finally see his emotional side. John said Omar’s voice was “otherworldly.”

Kim Cruse was ready to prove herself after John decided to save her last week. She branched out of her comfort zone with Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind,” honoring her late grandmother. John encouraged Kim to let the song tell a story and evoke emotion. After her soulful rendition, Blake said he heard a bit of Elvis in her voice, as well as Willie Nelson. John became emotional as he complimented the way Kim’s rendition could help people remember lost loved ones.

Parijita Bastola closed out Team Legend with Adele’s “All I Ask,” a song that she has performed live in Nepali. The 17-year-old strived to sing it so well that Adele herself could see her rendition. Parijita showed off her control and incredible range, earning a standing ovation from her coach. Blake said she was “one of his favorites” in the competition. Meanwhile, John called her voice “technically amazing.”

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.